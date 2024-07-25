PostcardMania Launches HighLevel Native App Integration to help Millions of Small Businesses, Offers Beta Testers 50 Free Postcards

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $104.6 million direct mail-led marketing technology company with over 380 staff, is excited to announce the launch of its HighLevel native app integration, which is currently in beta.

HighLevel is an all-in-one sales, marketing and CRM (customer relationship management) tool that allows businesses to manage their communications with prospects and customers in one convenient location. More than one million businesses utilize HighLevel for its convenience and affordability.

Now, HighLevel users will be able to add direct mail marketing to their marketing campaigns and sales funnels through this new native app. PostcardMania is currently seeking HighLevel users to test the app and provide feedback on their experience. Beta testers will be credited with 50 free postcards, and postage is fully covered.

Since the PostcardMania app, PCM Integrations, is fully native, HighLevel users will be able to send mail from within the platform with a few clicks to target contacts and opportunities primed for conversion. Postcards featuring dynamic custom content can be printed, mailed and delivered to mailboxes nationwide as easily as emails are automated. Users can also create custom automations that take advantage of HighLevel's customer intelligence to automatically trigger postcard mailings based on any pre-programed action.

For example, mailings can be triggered based on prospects' birthdays, special events, when a new lead becomes qualified, or a new conversation prompts a fresh opportunity. The possibilities are endless, and with advanced attribution and tracking, users can closely track mailings to fine-tune and maximize response.

HighLevel users will now have direct access to highly personalized direct mail technology at a time of high digital fatigue, potentially giving them an edge in their marketing. Research shows that businesses reported an 18% greater return on investment when their marketing campaigns incorporated direct mail. Studies also show that 87% of people consider mail to be believable compared to 48% for email, and 70% of people said that physical mail, rather than email, gave them a better impression of the company that sent it.

Designing and sending a postcard couldn't be easier. PostcardMania's native HighLevel app integration allows users to quickly and easily select and customize postcard designs. More than 100 professionally designed, results-based postcard templates are available to choose from, with more to be added regularly. PostcardMania's custom design editor is included within the app, allowing users to customize their design's color, style, photos and messaging. Dynamic personalization is also available, ensuring recipients feel seen and heard.

HighLevel users mailing through PostcardMania's app benefit from its tight quality control procedures to ensure impeccable printing, addressing and mailing. PostcardMania is one of the few direct mail automation providers to offer in-house printing at very high standards of quality developed over 26 years of experience in the direct mail marketing industry.

Founder and CEO of PostcardMania Joy Gendusa says the HighLevel app integration is a special milestone in PostcardMania's commitment to bringing user-friendly and effective direct mail technology to business owners and marketers without hefty fees.

"I'm excited to bring results-based direct mail to small business owners using HighLevel to help improve their marketing campaigns and ultimately increase annual revenue," PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa said. "This powerful and easy-to-use technology makes direct mail marketing simple, fast, effective and affordable for business owners everywhere. This initiative is another successful part of our mission to help support small business owners and the American economy at large."

HighLevel users interested in signing up for PostcardMania's beta test and claiming 50 free postcards should email [email protected] with "HighLevel beta test" in the subject line. Testers will be chosen over the course of the next few weeks and contacted individually upon selection with further instructions.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected]

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more.

