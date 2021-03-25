PostcardMania Leadership Wins Inaugural Nationwide Woman-Led Culture Excellence Award from Energage Top Workplaces

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a 295-employee marketing company in the Tampa Bay area, has been honored as a winner of Energage's first-ever national Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence Award. Energage announced the nationwide winners yesterday, ahead of schedule, in recognition of Women's History Month.

Then and now - PostcardMania Founder/CEO Joy Gendusa kisses the cheek of Melissa Bradshaw, PostcardMania President. The original photo on the left was taken 22 years ago, not long after PostcardMania was founded, and recreated recently during a photo shoot in the photo on the right. Melissa was one of PostcardMania's first employees and has held just about every position at the company as it expanded and as she moved up the ranks to President. Then and now - PostcardMania's first office space on the left, a 600 sq. ft. cottage near downtown Clearwater. On the right, PostcardMania's current facilities, a 66,000 st. ft. custom-built building that is home to 295 staff, an in-house organic cafe, staff gym, a fleet of 5 commercial printing presses and now the first-ever national Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence Award.

PostcardMania ranks among 85 other woman-led companies across the nation for cultivating a people-first workplace cultures. Placement is based solely on direct employee feedback captured last year by the Energage Workplace Survey, a research-backed employee engagement survey. Participating organizations are evaluated against the industry's most robust benchmarks, based on 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

Joy Gendusa founded PostcardMania in 1998 without any outside investment or funding — just a phone, a computer and her own marketing savvy. Since then, the company has grown from a small startup in a 600 sq. ft. cottage to a fast-growing $64 million marketing company serving 96,765 small business clients from a 66,000 sq. ft. custom built facility in Clearwater.

According to Women in the Workplace 2020, women make up only 29% of executive leadership or those with the title of Vice President or better. At PostcardMania, the senior executive leadership team is 75% female, with Gendusa at the helm in the role of Founder/CEO, and its overall executive leadership team is 52% female — nearly double the national averages.

"I am over the moon to be the first national recipient of Energage's Woman-Led Culture Excellence Award," said Gendusa. "When I started PostcardMania in 1998, I did so with basically one rule — no office politics whatsoever. I've experienced toxic workplaces before, and I knew I didn't want PostcardMania to be that kind of place. From the start, I had the support and buy-in from my most key employee, Melissa Bradshaw. She's been there since the start, has worked probably every single position as we grew, and she is now PostcardMania's President.

"Melissa's help in creating and maintaining PostcardMania's culture can't be overstated. When you have a team at the top willing to put their heart and soul into creating a meaningful culture, it helps you attract and retain the right people — people who have a high care factor about their jobs and their lives (who want to feel comfortable and confident at work) and who have a willingness to perform and grow. When you have people like that — and Melissa was the very first one — you fight to keep them and grow their skillset until they are completely invaluable. I am blessed to say that I'm surrounded by people like Melissa, most of whom have been with PostcardMania over 10 years each. We wouldn't be the company we are today without them."

PostcardMania has been a near-permanent fixture atop the annual Tampa Bay Top Workplaces rankings since 2013. This year marks the first expansion of Energage's regional ranking to a national level, along with adding Industry and Culture Excellence awards to its lineup.

