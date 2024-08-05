PostcardMania Second Quarter Revenue 12% Up Over Q2 2023 as Direct Mail Automation Leads Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $104.6 million marketing technology firm with 384 staff, increased second quarter revenues significantly over the same quarter last year, improving 12% over Q2 2023, as more businesses choose direct mail to reach increasingly digital-exhausted consumers.

PostcardMania's direct mail automation products and automation-led division, PCM Integrations, remain at the forefront of growth with top-line revenue increasing 55% over the second quarter last year. The multi-million dollar division focuses on direct API integration that connect to most marketing softwares and CRMs, giving users the ability to send direct mail as easily as email, with scalable programmatic targeting and delivery, and responsive lead nurturing without any upfront cost or recurring tech fees.

"PostcardMania's most technology-driven products and services, namely direct mail automation, continue to drive growth for us this year, and this is a great sign for us and for the businesses we serve," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "We still have a lot of room to grow our automated direct mail products, and they're some of the most effective tactics for budget-conscious businesses. These products deliver on everything the modern-day marketer needs to stand out and maximize their budget: individual-level personalization, set-it-and-forget-it deliverability, and full scalability."

Two direct mail automation products in particular, Website to Mailbox and Daily Mailer Postcards, have outpaced product growth, combining for a Q2 revenue increase of 165% over Q2 2023. Both products offer daily trigger-based mailings that are programmed to be mailed 24-48 hours after a specific action has been taken by targeted prospects. Website to Mailbox provides postcard retargeting that targets online behaviors, for example if someone visits a business's website and leaves without converting, or if someone fills a shopping cart without carrying out the purchase. Daily Mailer Postcards focuses instead on relocation activities, allowing businesses to automate outreach targeting residents who recently listed their home for sale, had their home listing come under contract, or closed on their home sale.

Growth of PCM Integrations and PostcardMania's daily mailer products likely signals an increasing demand for offline solutions at a time when digital fatigue seems ever-growing. Recent research by HubSpot revealed that 91% of consumers believe that digital ads are more intrusive today compared to 2–3 years ago, and a 2023 survey found that 70% of people find digital advertising annoying and unpleasant.

By comparison, research consistently shows that direct mail ranks among the most trustworthy forms of advertising (with 76% agreeing it's trustworthy), elicits a 70% better brand recall than digital ads, prompts a 400–900% better response rate, and generates roughly 600% more revenue per lead than digital ads.

Moving forward, PostcardMania remains firm in its long-standing purpose: to provide effective, results-based marketing solutions that generate leads, sales and revenue for small and medium-sized businesses nationwide so that those businesses can grow and flourish by adding new jobs, opportunities and income to their local communities. It is PostcardMania's mission to help strengthen the backbone of the American economy one business at a time.

