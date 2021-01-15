PostcardMania Named #13 Best Place to Work in the USA by Glassdoor

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a 292-employee company based in Clearwater, FL, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award , ranking 13th out of 50 in the nationwide small and medium company category, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021. The Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

PostcardMania staff outside PostcardMania's Clearwater, FL headquarters. PostcardMania named the #13 Best Place to Work in the U.S. by Glassdoor's 2021 Employees' Choice Award, which recognized 50 small and medium sized companies nationwide.

"COVID-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted. This year's winning employers have proven that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year's outstanding Employees' Choice Award winners."

The annual rankings are determined on Glassdoor , where current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

This marks PostcardMania's first time breaking into the rankings with a score of 4.8 out of 5. Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa commented, "This is a huge honor and a true validation of the amazing team we have here at PostcardMania. I am truly blessed I get to share this exciting ride with such an amazing group of incredibly hard-working and talented individuals."

Gendusa continued, "Our vetting process to be hired is intensive. Not only do you have to be exceptional to work here, but you have to care about the work. Our purpose is helping small business owners grow their businesses with effective, proven marketing. If you're just here for a paycheck and a J-O-B, this isn't a good fit. Our HR team has done an excellent job of finding candidates who have a personal connection with our company purpose."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm

