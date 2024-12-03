PostcardMania Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List for Marketing Excellence with Direct Mail Automation

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $104.6 million marketing technology firm, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Marketing category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

PostcardMania's inclusion is thanks to its marketing achievements, most notably the firm's sizeable gains in automation technology through its triggered direct mail solutions. From within a crowded, heavily VC-funded market, PostcardMania has been able to bring responsive, automated direct mail (a postcard triggered by an abandoned shopping cart, for example) with a drag-and-drop level of ease to everyday business owners and marketers so that they can compete with enterprise-level institutions — and PostcardMania did it all through bootstrapping, hard work, and a commitment to excellence.

"When we were building the automation arm of PostcardMania, called PCM Integrations, it was difficult to balance building something from scratch while also supporting PostcardMania's core functions and over 380 staff," said PostcardMania founder and CEO, Joy Gendusa. "And it was important to me that we not only build something that could compete with existing programmatic direct mail services, but something better — something that people could easily set up and execute without any programming experience."

Gendusa continued, "Direct mail, especially responsive, trigger-based direct mail that creates a truly personalized experience, is such a powerful tool, and it's been PostcardMania's mission from the start to ensure everyone has access to it. This recognition from Inc. backs that up."

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries are recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.

To schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE PostcardMania