PostcardMania Posts New C-Level Executive, Chief Experience Officer, in Renewed Push to Continually Improve Campaign Results

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $83.9MM small business-focused marketing company, has announced a new C-level executive role, its Chief Experience Officer, to further improve client experience and campaign results with the firm. This move will help PostcardMania better leverage its marketing technologies and customer service platforms to meet the needs of clients seeking to maximize campaign results, value and efficiency.

PostcardMania has named longtime employee Jackie Payson Wirsing (pictured) to its new C-level executive role, Chief Experience Officer. Wirsing has been with the firm 12 years, started in 2010 as New Product Manager. Her new role as Chief Experience Officer will focus on further improving client experience and campaign results as part of PostcardMania's continued push to become the nation's top results-driven marketing company for US-based small businesses.

This new client-centric role will be filled by 12-year PostcardMania veteran, Jackie Payson Wirsing, who began with the company in 2010 as Director of New Products. In this role, she worked with Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Kicinski to implement new digital products, integrating them into PostcardMania's flagship multi-channel marketing product, Everywhere Small Business. Their efforts, coupled with the product's accessibility to small business owners, made Everywhere Small Business a nationally recognized product.

Wirsing then transitioned to Director of Process Improvements, where she worked directly with Founder/CEO Joy Gendusa. In this role, she streamlined internal processes to improve efficiencies for staff and clients alike. This experience will prove valuable moving forward as Chief Experience Officer.

In a continued push to become the nation's top results-driven marketing company for US-based small businesses, Wirsing's primary responsibilities will be twofold:

Client Experience: Wirsing will focus on making the customer journey with PostcardMania as streamlined and efficient as possible to ensure clients save time without sacrificing results. A 2017 study revealed that 72% of small business owners feel overwhelmed by all of the roles and responsibilities they have to take on every week, putting time at a premium for business owners.

Wirsing will focus on making the customer journey with PostcardMania as streamlined and efficient as possible to ensure clients save time without sacrificing results. A 2017 study revealed that 72% of small business owners feel overwhelmed by all of the roles and responsibilities they have to take on every week, putting time at a premium for business owners. Campaign Success: Wirsing will lead efforts to help ensure client campaigns are met with success and a positive return on investment, a pivotal role in PostcardMania's core purpose — to help small businesses grow through effective marketing. Her team will work closely with PostcardMania's developers and its Success Department to implement new and improve existing technologies to attain this goal.

Wirsing commented on the latter, stating, "Our dedication to making sure every client's campaign is set up for success is what sets PostcardMania apart from other marketing companies. Every single member of our team understands our purpose and plays their part in making it happen. In this new role, I'll have guiding hand in figuring out how I can help each department and division work more effectively and efficiently towards that goal, and that's exciting." She continued, "I'm all about our small business clients at the end of the day and helping them make their goals a reality with affordable marketing that generates results."

When asked for comment, Gendusa said, "This new position was a natural evolution for PostcardMania that stems from our central purpose — to give small businesses access to marketing technology that helps them expand their businesses and allows them to focus on what they do best — whether that be practicing as a dentist, running a swimming pool company, or anything in between!"

PostcardMania's growth has skyrocketed over the last two years, with earnings up 31% in 2021 and nearly 100 new hires added since May 2020, establishing the company as the Tampa metro's largest marketing company in 2021.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

SOURCE PostcardMania