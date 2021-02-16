PostcardMania Releases Game-Changing New Patient Generation Marketing Software for Dentists

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On their journey to empower small business owners, PostcardMania just launched their most specialized marketing product to date, Everywhere Dental. It's the first platform of its kind, combining the efficacy of integrated online and offline marketing with real-time campaign results and front-desk receptionist coaching to help dental practices maximize the conversion of new patient inquiries to appointments.

PostcardMania's new dental marketing campaign bundle, Everywhere Dental, focuses on seamlessly integrating traditional offline technology - like targeted direct mail - with the power of coordinated online ads across today's most-visited platforms. Everywhere Dental launched this month, February 2021.

Everywhere Dental is an affordable new patient generation solution that allows dentists to focus on their practice while a steady stream of leads is being generated for them.

Everywhere Dental combines all of the marketing channels that PostcardMania has proven most successful for dentists after running campaigns for 6,742 dentists nationwide. These include: Direct mail, Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Gmail ads. Cohesive campaign creative on every channel is provided by PostcardMania based on very specific elements that they have found the most success with for dentists. Included is an easy-to-use dashboard that tracks campaign results as well as call recordings and receptionist analysis for all calls the campaign generates.

A central focal point of this new marketing software is optimizing how a dental practice's reception staff handles incoming phone inquiries. The ADA reported that dentists spent a total of $148 billion on expenditures in the United States in 2020. Most dentists spend 4-8% of their budget on marketing depending on their practice's individual goals, which equates to nearly $6-12 billion in marketing spend. Most practices convert around 10-20% of the leads they pay for, meaning that 80-90% of their total spending goes in the trash — that's $4.8-$10.8 billion wasted.

The new Everywhere Dental platform was built specifically to fix this issue by assigning well-trained dental marketing consultants to each campaign to review, analyze and rate every tracked phone call against a meticulously researched set of 7 key indicators. From there, the consultant will take that rating and coach the dentist's front desk staff to improve how they handle prospective patient phone calls.

PostcardMania Founder/CEO, Joy Gendusa, said, "We were already handling the direct mail and online advertising for thousands of dentists. Everywhere Dental fills all of the missing components that dentists had to go elsewhere for, and it does so with a price tag that is more than affordable for any local dentist."

Gendusa continued, "Building the software for Everywhere Dental was time consuming but necessary in order to be able to deliver this level of service at a price point that would allow every dentist in the US to take advantage of it. Our mission as a company is to empower business owners with the tools they need to grow and expand, ultimately contributing to a thriving American economy. This software release is just one small step to helping us achieve that goal."

PostcardMania is coming off a red-hot 2020 where they experienced highest-ever revenue and added 40 new jobs despite the challenges of navigating through the pandemic. Everywhere Dental is one of many new launches coming in 2021 from this fast-growing tech-driven marketing company.

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur.com, Inc. Magazine and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated marketing campaigns that bring online and offline channels together seamlessly — all while continuing to educate clients with free marketing advice. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information about direct mail.

