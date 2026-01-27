PostcardMania Reports Continued Direct Mail Growth in 2025 as Industry Rebounds and Automation Accelerates

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a $100+ million marketing technology firm, reported continued growth in 2025 across multiple sectors, led by renewed demand for traditional direct mail and accelerating adoption of automated, trigger-based mail through its PCM Integrations platform.

PostcardMania's performance aligns with a broader direct mail resurgence following more than a decade of industry contraction. After peaking in the mid-2000s, U.S. mail volumes declined steadily as digital channels gained traction. Recently, however, industry reports suggest direct mail has returned to growth, driven by rising digital advertising costs, inbox saturation, and growing consumer fatigue with online ads. That renewed demand is reflected in PostcardMania's 2025 performance, with revenue from traditional postcard mailings increasing 5.5% year over year.

"Direct mail never stopped working — in fact, our revenue has grown for 15 straight years. It just became less fashionable for a while," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "Now businesses are rediscovering the power of mail because digital-only marketing is getting more expensive, more crowded, and less effective for increasingly budget-conscious businesses."

Automation Continues to Drive the Next Phase of Direct Mail Growth

While traditional postcards remain strong, automation is playing a growing role in the future of direct mail. As the channel has evolved, direct mail is increasingly being deployed through automated, trigger-based systems that send mail on demand in response to real consumer behavior. This approach improves targeting, timing, and relevance while reducing waste and cost.

PostcardMania delivers this next-generation mail primarily through PCM Integrations, its automation-based division that connects direct mail to CRMs, websites, and marketing platforms. In 2025, PCM Integrations saw substantial expansion, with new partners increasing 105.5% and active users growing 107.6%, reflecting rising demand for scalable, behavior-driven mail that allows marketers to reach prospects at the right moment, without ongoing effort.

PCM Integrations allows businesses to automatically send mail triggered based on:

CRM activity , such as lead stage changes, stalled prospects, or inactive leads

, such as lead stage changes, stalled prospects, or inactive leads E-commerce behavior , including abandoned carts, product views, and repeat purchases

, including abandoned carts, product views, and repeat purchases Website activity , such as key page visits or abandoned forms

, such as key page visits or abandoned forms Subscription and reminder events, including renewals, appointments, or service intervals

PostcardMania also provides automated lifecycle and event-based mailings, such as new mover mailings, pre-mover listings, birthday mailers, Medicare eligibility notices, and more. Revenue from these automated event-driven mail programs increased 18% in 2025.

Mail's Personalization and Relevance Continue to Fuel Results for Marketers

Personalization and timing continue to drive direct mail performance across both traditional and automated campaigns. Direct mail research shows marketers using five personalized elements or data insights average 19% higher conversion rates than those using only three, and nearly 98% report significantly or moderately higher response rates from personalized campaigns.

Speed further amplifies results. Trigger-based marketing has been shown to deliver more than five times the return on investment compared to batch campaigns. In fact, response rates can drop 30% to 50% for each week that passes after a triggering event, underscoring the importance timely outreach.

"People are overwhelmed by the online world, which makes it harder than ever for businesses to break through and truly connect," continued Gendusa. "Direct mail cuts through that noise. And today's version isn't old-school — it's automated, data-driven, and as easy to deploy as email, while creating a tangible experience people actually notice. Combined, that drives response, and that's what matters."

Looking Ahead

As businesses continue searching for dependable ways to generate leads and revenue, PostcardMania expects demand for both traditional and automated direct mail to remain strong in 2026. The company remains focused on helping independent businesses implement proven marketing strategies that produce measurable results.

"At the end of the day, our mission hasn't changed," Gendusa said. "We exist to help small businesses grow, because when they succeed, the entire economy is stronger."

