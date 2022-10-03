PostcardMania Responds to Hurricane Ian by Sending Supplies and Volunteers to Help Families in Need

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a 350-employee marketing company based in Clearwater, FL is responding to Hurricane Ian by sending supplies, volunteers, and funding to help families who suffered loss from the storm.

On October 3rd and 4th, 20 employees are traveling down to Ft. Myers to distribute the following supplies in coordination with Cajun Navy Ground Force: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, bars of soap, wash cloths, baby wipes, combs, gallon Ziploc bags, socks, sponges, paper towels, gloves, diapers, garbage bags, and toilet paper.

PostcardMania has always made it a priority to assist those in need, and even has a full-time employee dedicated to organizing monthly charitable activities. We were lucky enough to video a few of the causes we've assisted so far in 2022, captured in this video.

PostcardMania employees have contributed $400 personally so far with more donations coming in hourly, while CEO Joy Gendusa donated $1000 to disaster efforts. Additionally, PostcardMania will be donating $50 for every order received this week to purchase additional supplies to be donated.

The volunteers are being excused from work with pay to assist people affected by Hurricane Ian by cleaning out their homes and delivering the supplies and donations.

"When I saw the devastation in Ft. Myers on the news, I really wanted to do something for the people who have lost so much." employee Paul Arena said. "So when PostcardMania gave us the opportunity to travel down there during work hours, it was a no-brainer for me, and I was very excited to go help."

Cassia Lee, Programs Manager at PostcardMania is also one of the volunteers who is traveling down to the hurricane-affected areas and added, "I felt like it was my duty to go help those who weren't as lucky as us this time around. I'm also very grateful that PostcardMania is covering the expenses to travel to Ft. Myers, and I'm still being paid for these volunteer days."

This type of help is not new to PostcardMania, a previous employee from over two decades ago, Jason Wydro recalls "I was working for PostcardMania when Sept 11, 2001 happened. I was a member of a volunteer group, that group asked if I could go to Ground Zero to help. I recall telling Joy that I wanted to go, but was concerned because I like working for her, and didn't want to lose my job—in weeks of absence. She looked at me like I was crazy, and with no hesitation, said "you will always have a job here." To this day I recall the sensation of a truly caring person that understands priorities in life. Many weeks later after my volunteer work, after total absence, I still had my job, and I was even promoted."

In 2022 alone, staff philanthropic initiatives included:

February: Donated over $650 to the American Heart Association and raised awareness by participating in the national holiday, "Wear Red Day."

March: Partnered with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to help find fur-ever homes for their dogs.

April: Organized a Helping Hands event where staff members donated items to sell at a company garage sale. PostcardMania raised $4,100 to support two staff members in financial need.

May: Organized a raffle to help raise money for the Community Learning Center, which uplifts local youth by providing tutoring and summer programs. PostcardMania raised over $1,400.

June: Donated over $650 worth of supplies to Hope Villages of America, which helps the homeless in the community get back on their feet. Staff also filled 40 baskets with unperishable food and other essential items.

July: Worked with Children with a Vision to provide $600 worth of school supplies to kids from struggling families.

August: Organized a Chili Cook Off event to raise money for K-9s for Warriors, which provides service dogs to disabled veterans for their mental health and companionship. Staff donated funds or purchased needed items, such as dog beds, dog blankets, and dog food. PostcardMania raised over $600.

Every December the staff participate in an annual fundraiser which raises over $10,000 in new toys for the Children's Home of Tampa.

