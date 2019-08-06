PostcardMania Reviewed as Business.com 2019 Best Pick for Postcard Mailings

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business.com recently updated their annual Best Picks list for The Best Direct Mailing Services of 2019, and their top choice in the Postcard Mailings category went to PostcardMania, a $59 million Inc. 500 marketing firm based in Central Florida.

Business.com's Best Picks are an extensive examination of the direct mail industry and direct mail service providers nationwide.

The research that goes into the Best Picks selection process includes closely evaluating each company and its product offerings, researching reviews and customer testimonials, and finally culminates in a blind shopping process in which staff pose as potential customers and consult with sales representatives and customer service techs, asking a number of questions and probing several possible mailing scenarios.

Once the research phase is done, the following criteria is compiled and considered:

What design options does this company offer?

What types of mailers can be sent through this service?

Are consultations and product samples available?

Are direct mail lists available for purchase?

Does the company offer direct mail response rate tracking?

How fast is the turnaround time?

What is the pricing structure?

When all was said and done, PostcardMania topped the competition thanks to its edge in easily integrating digital marketing services with traditional postcard mailings, all of which is trackable from a single online dashboard.

Here is Business.com's ultimate verdict: "PostcardMania is our best pick for postcard mailings because of its ability to turn the simplest mailer into a powerful marketing tool. In addition to its quick turnaround time and flexible design options, PostcardMania offers a robust tracking system."

The review continues: "Whether you're a small business owner looking to dip your toe into direct mail marketing or a seasoned veteran of targeted mailers, you can't go wrong with PostcardMania. It has more than a decade of experience in the industry, offers a wide range of customization options, and has speedy production and shipping times. The company's all-in-one direct mail solution beats out the competition with its tracking system that lets you learn how customers react to your marketing campaigns."

PostcardMania's Sole Founder/CEO Joy Gendusa expressed appreciation for the acknowledgement, saying, "The Everywhere Small Business tracking platform recognized by Business.com enhances traditional direct mail campaigns by adding on matching Facebook, Instagram and Google ads that target the same audience receiving postcards and displays results in real time."

Continued Ms. Gendusa, "This platform was a large technology investment for us, and it's rewarding not only to see our clients reaping the results from it, but for our entire team's hard work to be recognized by such an acknowledgment."

PostcardMania's tracking and integration tool made headlines recently for its unique ability to combine a success-driven design formula with seamless web-to-print software technology. Ms. Gendusa foresees a continued investment into integration software, and is currently hiring developers.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email Jessica@PostcardMania.com.

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur.com, Inc. Magazine and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated marketing campaigns that bring online and offline channels together seamlessly — all while continuing to educate clients with free marketing advice. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information about direct mail.

CONTACT:

Jessica Lalau

219264@email4pr.com

888-338-6409

SOURCE PostcardMania

Related Links

http://www.postcardmania.com

