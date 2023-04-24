PostcardMania Sets New Quarterly Records on Pace to Break $110 million, Increases Annual Marketing Budget 20% in Growth Push

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology firm PostcardMania has set new records in revenue in the first quarter of 2023 and projects growth for the remainder of the year. The direct mail specialist achieved a net revenue of over $25 million in the first quarter of 2023, $1.8 million more than last year's first quarter revenue of $23.2 million. This marks a quarter-over-quarter growth of 7.82% despite mounting layoffs in the tech and marketing sectors, persistently high inflation, and fears of a looming recession.

PostcardMania

PostcardMania ended the quarter with momentum, setting a new earnings record for the most revenue generated in a single month in March 2023.

Moving forward, PostcardMania plans to maintain its growth push with an additional marketing investment of $1.5 million, increasing its annual marketing budget by more than 20% to $8 million for the year. Recently, Founder/CEO Joy Gendusa decided to increase marketing and R&D investments this year in order to reach new goals and plan for the long-term future of her company.

"Given the current economic climate, I decided to sit down with my advisors and look more closely at where I should be putting my money right now," said Gendusa. "We quickly came to the conclusion that the best place to invest was PostcardMania, because it has historically delivered the highest return on investment. It was an easy decision to make because I believe in our mission to help small business owners succeed in their marketing to grow their businesses and the American economy, and we have such an amazing and talented team. I'm looking forward to watching us grow in new areas and continue to grow our of direct mail marketing technology."

Investment and expansion in the coming year will be centered on PCM Integrations, the division within PostcardMania that provides direct mail automation to businesses looking to offer printing, mailing lists, results-based design templates, customization and mailing services to their customers through various software solutions.

PCM Integrations launched in 2021, and has quickly reached multi-million-dollar revenues to further push forward PostcardMania earnings. These automated direct mail services offer a lower cost of entry compared to traditional direct mail, endless programmatic targeting options, and can be used by businesses indefinitely, creating a strong stream of revenue for PostcardMania.

Additional resources, personnel, and marketing investment will continue growing this area of PostcardMania. The division's staff numbers already increased 50% in 2022 with additional tech-based positions planned to open throughout the year.

Another product targeted for investment is PostcardMania's flagship multichannel marketing campaign bundle, Everywhere Small Business. New technology integrations are due to be released midway through the second quarter.

Since its founding in 1998, PostcardMania has grown organically year over year, without outside funding or investment of any kind. With only a phone and a computer, Gendusa bootstrapped PoscardMania to where it is today — a $97 million marketing technology firm with 350 staff growing an average of 20% year over year since the pandemic.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

