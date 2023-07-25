PostcardMania Sets Quarterly Revenue Record for Direct Mail Automation Services Following New VP Appointment

News provided by

PostcardMania

25 Jul, 2023, 08:41 ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $97 million marketing technology with over 350 staff, reached record revenue in the second quarter of 2023 for its direct mail automation division, PCM Integrations. Revenue from the direct mail specialist's most tech-centered services increased more than 20% quarter over quarter and nearly 25% over the same quarter last year. Year to date, the division has continued to expand, increasing staff count 25% despite a tech hiring slowdown that saw tech job listings halved between mid-2022 to early 2023.

Continue Reading
PCM Integrations' recent growth follows the promotion of longtime PostcardMania staff member Amber Freeman (pictured) to Vice President of Business Development. Freeman joined PostcardMania over 15 years ago 2006 as an assistant and has moved up steadily through the ranks since.
PCM Integrations' recent growth follows the promotion of longtime PostcardMania staff member Amber Freeman (pictured) to Vice President of Business Development. Freeman joined PostcardMania over 15 years ago 2006 as an assistant and has moved up steadily through the ranks since.

PostcardMania launched PCM Integrations in mid-2021, and the division has quickly reached multi-million-dollar revenues. Its automated direct mail service offers businesses a lower cost of entry compared to traditional direct mail, endless programmatic targeting options, responsive lead nurturing, and can be applied at scale. The quarter's strong showing demonstrates the marketplace's growing interest in responsive, trigger-based direct mail automation.

"Direct mail automation continues to lead the way in revenue growth for us," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "We've invested a lot into this technology over the years in order to bring a reliable, high-quality option to American small businesses that want to get an edge on their competition with a responsive marketing touchpoint that's tangible and fully offline. It's great to see that hard work paying off, and I think our growth will multiply now that we have the right leadership in place."

PCM Integrations' recent growth follows the promotion of longtime PostcardMania staff member Amber Freeman to Vice President of Business Development. Freeman joined PostcardMania in 2006 as an assistant before moving to reception in 2009 and then finally to sales support and administration in 2010, where she steadily climbed the ladder from Sales Administration Manager (2011) to Sales Manager (2019) to Senior Sales Manager (2021).

"I feel fortunate to call PostcardMania my professional home for over 17 years," said Freeman. "It's an amazing place to foster your career, and I've never been more excited about what we have in store for the future than I am today. PCM Integrations is paving the way in direct mail automation. We're signing new partnerships every day with businesses looking for a reliable direct mail partner with its own in-house printing experience, not just someone who farms out printing and passes the buck."

Freeman cites PostcardMania's 25-year history of high-quality print experience — along with results-based design templates and zero tech fees — as key factors differentiating PCM Integrations from other direct mail automation services.

Recent partnerships have focused on application programming interfacing or API integration. For example, one partner uses PostcardMania's API to send mailers to all new leads entered into their CRM (customer relationship management software), while another uses the API to mainly send automated appointment reminders.

Moving forward, PostcardMania plans to maintain its automation growth push with an additional investment of $1.5 million to provide resources, personnel, and marketing budget to grow the area. Overall, PostcardMania maintains its revenue momentum, growing an average of 20% year over year since the pandemic after averaging only 5% annual growth in the decade previous.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

SOURCE PostcardMania

Also from this source

PostcardMania Celebrates 25 Years, $100 Million in Revenue and 111,000 Small Business Clients

PostcardMania Adds New Technology to its Flagship Multichannel Marketing Campaign, Enhancing Online and Offline Integration for Small Businesses

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.