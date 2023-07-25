PostcardMania Sets Quarterly Revenue Record for Direct Mail Automation Services Following New VP Appointment

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $97 million marketing technology with over 350 staff, reached record revenue in the second quarter of 2023 for its direct mail automation division, PCM Integrations. Revenue from the direct mail specialist's most tech-centered services increased more than 20% quarter over quarter and nearly 25% over the same quarter last year. Year to date, the division has continued to expand, increasing staff count 25% despite a tech hiring slowdown that saw tech job listings halved between mid-2022 to early 2023.

PCM Integrations' recent growth follows the promotion of longtime PostcardMania staff member Amber Freeman (pictured) to Vice President of Business Development. Freeman joined PostcardMania over 15 years ago 2006 as an assistant and has moved up steadily through the ranks since.

PostcardMania launched PCM Integrations in mid-2021, and the division has quickly reached multi-million-dollar revenues. Its automated direct mail service offers businesses a lower cost of entry compared to traditional direct mail, endless programmatic targeting options, responsive lead nurturing, and can be applied at scale. The quarter's strong showing demonstrates the marketplace's growing interest in responsive, trigger-based direct mail automation.

"Direct mail automation continues to lead the way in revenue growth for us," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "We've invested a lot into this technology over the years in order to bring a reliable, high-quality option to American small businesses that want to get an edge on their competition with a responsive marketing touchpoint that's tangible and fully offline. It's great to see that hard work paying off, and I think our growth will multiply now that we have the right leadership in place."

PCM Integrations' recent growth follows the promotion of longtime PostcardMania staff member Amber Freeman to Vice President of Business Development. Freeman joined PostcardMania in 2006 as an assistant before moving to reception in 2009 and then finally to sales support and administration in 2010, where she steadily climbed the ladder from Sales Administration Manager (2011) to Sales Manager (2019) to Senior Sales Manager (2021).

"I feel fortunate to call PostcardMania my professional home for over 17 years," said Freeman. "It's an amazing place to foster your career, and I've never been more excited about what we have in store for the future than I am today. PCM Integrations is paving the way in direct mail automation. We're signing new partnerships every day with businesses looking for a reliable direct mail partner with its own in-house printing experience, not just someone who farms out printing and passes the buck."

Freeman cites PostcardMania's 25-year history of high-quality print experience — along with results-based design templates and zero tech fees — as key factors differentiating PCM Integrations from other direct mail automation services.

Recent partnerships have focused on application programming interfacing or API integration. For example, one partner uses PostcardMania's API to send mailers to all new leads entered into their CRM (customer relationship management software), while another uses the API to mainly send automated appointment reminders.

Moving forward, PostcardMania plans to maintain its automation growth push with an additional investment of $1.5 million to provide resources, personnel, and marketing budget to grow the area. Overall, PostcardMania maintains its revenue momentum, growing an average of 20% year over year since the pandemic after averaging only 5% annual growth in the decade previous.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected].

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

SOURCE PostcardMania