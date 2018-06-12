PostcardMania Taps 16-Year Veteran VP for Operations Chief, Prepares for Expansion After Outperforming Q1 Projections by 234%

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a $49 million Inc. 500 marketing firm celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, recently promoted 16-year company veteran, Anthony Heald, as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Anthony Heald (left), has been promoted to PostcardMania Chief Operating Officer, and will oversee an operations division that staffs 105 digital marketers, designers, service reps and print/delivery experts. Stepping into his vacated role as VP of Mail Delivery & Logistics is Chandra Fazio (right), who has been promoted from Mail Processing Manager. Between them, these two represent 25 years of mail and logistics experience at PostcardMania, Heald with 16 years and Fazio with 9,...

Heald's timely promotion comes on the heels of PostcardMania's latest product launch — a proprietary hybrid of Facebook ads, Google ads, direct mail and real-time tracking — exceeding first-quarter revenue projections by a staggering 234%. The popularity of the product, coined Everywhere Small Business™, is poised to be Heald's first challenge as he takes the reins of company-wide operations.

"We expect Everywhere Small Business™ to be a game-changer for small business owners," said PostcardMania CEO and Founder Joy Gendusa, "Actual demand for this level of marketing integration exceeded our projections by more than 200%! That is why we need someone like Anthony, who has a track record of managing and growing an area with a high volume of production. He's the ideal person to bring our operations to the next level."

As COO, Heald will be tasked with navigating large-scale operational logistics and changes as PostcardMania fulfills the demand for Everywhere Small Business™ and prepares to expand their digital footprint. He will lead a team of more than 105 digital marketers, graphic designers, customer service reps, warehouse staff, and printing specialists as they design, create, and deliver more than 15,000 projected orders for 2018.

For the past 13 years, Heald held the position of Vice President of Mail Delivery & Logistics, a post that oversees mailing list acquisition, list maintenance, shipping, quality control, and the delivery of more than 1.5 billion postcards. In his 16-year tenure as VP, Heald orchestrated a 400% growth in PostcardMania's digital delivery and operations.

Heald is preparing for a through-the-roof year.

"Not only did Q1 numbers crush projections by more than 200%, PostcardMania is on track to hit a highest-ever revenue year in 2018 and exceed $50 million," Heald commented. "I'm preparing for a 500% increase in Everywhere Small Business™ orders for the remainder of 2018."

Stepping into Heald's recently vacated role is Chandra Fazio, a 9-year veteran at PostcardMania. Prior to her promotion, Fazio was PostcardMania's Mail Processing Manager.

"Promoting from within is a core part of our hiring process, and a large part of why PostcardMania continues to expand and be successful," said Gendusa. "Hiring from March to April was up 47% over the same time last year. Having an executive team that's familiar with company logistics and operations, who can train new hires to be up and running quickly, is key to effective expansion."

