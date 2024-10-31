PostcardMania Third Quarter Revenue Up 18% Over Q3 2023, on Pace for $120 Million, as Direct Mail Automation Drives Continued Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, the $104.6 million marketing technology firm with 385 staff, increased third quarter (Q3) gross revenues significantly over the same quarter last year, improving 18.6%, a sign that more business owners and marketers are opting for direct mail marketing. Currently, PostcardMania is on track to break $120 million in annual revenue, which would set a new highest-ever record for the company.

Still at the forefront of this growth is PostcardMania's direct mail automation and partnerships arm, PCM Integrations, or PCMi. The multi-million-dollar division reached another highest-ever revenue this quarter, performing 58% better than last year's Q3. PCMi also witnessed a 16% revenue increase over the previous quarter, demonstrating that demand for its automated solutions is not slowing down. In fact, PCMi set a new record in Q3 for the number of new partnerships launched in addition to new revenue records.

PCMi offers an array of easy-to-use applications that partners can plug into their systems to allow their users (businesses and marketers) to generate more leads and increase revenue with direct mail automation. The partnership-driven division allows users to automate direct mail through most marketing software and CRMs, giving users the ability to send physical mail as easily as email, with scalable programmatic targeting and delivery, and responsive lead nurturing proven to boost response and conversion. Users of these PCMi's applications can mail as few as a couple postcards at a time to as many as thousands with just a few clicks — and at affordable price points without upfront costs or recurring tech fees.

At the same time, PostcardMania continues to deliver traditional direct mail marketing and fully integrated multi-channel campaigns that supercharge results for business owners, as well as developing and introducing advanced direct mail tech that hyper-targets qualified prospects daily with automated trigger-based mailers designed to create a steady stream of new leads. These daily mailers continue to outpace PostcardMania's overall growth with 2024 Q3 revenues topping those of 2023 by 135%.

Among these fast-growing daily mailer products is PostcardMania's Website to Mailbox, which sends postcards to unconverted website visitors within 24-48 hours. PostcardMania's other daily mailer products include automated birthday mailers that target qualified prospects with birthday promotions to generate new business, new mover mailers that introduce nearby businesses to new residents, and even pre-mover mailers that connect common relocation services (like storage businesses, professional movers, and cleaning companies) to people whose homes recently went under contract or escrow.

"PostcardMania continues to grow across the board, from our staple postcard campaigns to our newest mail automations and partnerships through PCMi," said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. "We foresee continued growth into the fourth quarter, and expect to conclude 2024 with our highest revenues ever, thanks to an amazing and dedicated staff that believes deeply in PostcardMania's purpose — to help businesses grow in order to improve job opportunities and community investment across America."

The continued growth of PCM Integrations and PostcardMania's daily mailer products likely signals an increasing demand for offline solutions at a time when digital fatigue seems ever-growing. Recent research by HubSpot revealed that 91% of consumers believe that digital ads are more intrusive today compared to 2–3 years ago.

By comparison, research consistently shows that direct mail ranks among the most trustworthy forms of advertising (with 76% agreeing it's trustworthy), elicits a 70% better brand recall than digital ads, prompts a 400–900% better response rate, and generates roughly 600% more revenue per lead than digital ads.

These results-driven marketing solutions support PostcardMania's mission to help small and medium-sized businesses across the nation flourish by increasing their revenue and providing new job opportunities to families within their local area. In turn, these postcard campaigns will help strengthen the backbone of the American economy one business at a time.

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information.

