PostcardMania's Direct Mail Automation Technology Division, PCM Integrations, Set to Expand Functionalities and Quadruple Staff in 2023

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, an $83 million and 350-employee marketing company based in Clearwater, FL, is expanding its tech-dedicated and automation-focused division, PCM Integrations, by launching new functions and adding staff in 2023.

PCM Integrations launched as a separate division within PostcardMania in the first half of 2021 with the purpose of providing direct mail automation to businesses looking to offer printing, mailing lists, results-based design templates, customization and mailing services directly to their customers through a variety of software-based solutions.

For example, a real estate agent might automate a "Just Sold!" card to go out to everyone within a certain radius of that address upon closing a listing, complete with that home's selling price. A florist might automate personalized "Thank You" postcards every time a new order from a new customer is placed online. A direct-to-consumer (DTC) furniture retailer might automate mailings to every new mover whose new home cost $300,000 or above in St. Louis, MO but $750,000 or above in Settle, WA. Or any small business owner could send one-off postcard with their photo and an "I'm here to help!" message every time a new lead is entered into their system.

"PCM Integrations is our fastest-growing division at PostcardMania," Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa said. "We are super excited about what's in store for this area of our business in the New Year, and we can't wait to bring these exciting developments to small businesses all over the country."

The automation solutions offered by PCM Integrations fall into three categories, though they are tailor-fit to each individual business's needs. Those three categories being:

white-labeled storefronts exclusive to their brand and customer base;

an API that interfaces seamlessly within their own CRM or customer software;

and an easy-to-use third-party workflow integration capable of integrating with over 200 CRMs via Zapier.

PCM Integrations partnerships doubled in 2022, expanding into new markets and growing almost daily. This quick expansion has precipitated the development of new functionalities that have been released throughout the year, such as: HTML design formatting, live stamping, increased envelope options, and more handwritten font customizations.

Some of the benefits of PCM Integrations' new functions include:

The ability to build direct mail designs exactly as the end user envisions without having to go through a third-party designer to create a single static design

Expanded dynamic personalization at scale

Full control of brand consistency without sacrificing recipient personalization

Personal URLs and/or unique QR code capabilities for increased tracking accuracy

Easier transition and campaign migration from other direct mail automation providers to PCM Integrations

PCM Integrations' expansion of these unique and convenient offerings is mirrored by the increase of its staff. In 2022, they increased their staff numbers by 50% and anticipate doubling those numbers in 2023. Currently, these new job opportunities are listed on PostcardMania's career section on the website.

