Postmaster General and CFO Host Media Call on U.S. Postal Service FY 2018 Quarter 2 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
What:
|
Media Call on U.S. Postal Service FY 2018 Quarter 2 Financial Results
|
Who:
|
Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan
|
CFO and Executive Vice President Joseph Corbett
|
When:
|
Friday, May 11, 2018
|
9:00 a.m. ET
|
Background:
|
Postmaster General & CEO Megan Brennan and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Corbett will host a media conference call to discuss the FY2018 Quarter 2 financial results that will be released earlier in the day.
How to Participate:
Important Notice: To ensure your computer is set up to join the event, click on the link: https://www.webex.com/ip/jointest/
US/Canada Attendee Dial In: 844-340-4622
Conference ID: 4288745
Attendee Direct URL:
https://usps.webex.com/usps/onstage/g.php?MTID=eb933a677a55df1f1cbb44bd005711fad
If you cannot join using the direct link above, please use the alternate logins below:
Alternate URL: https://usps.webex.com
Event Number: 992 586 597
The briefing will also be available on live audio webcast (listen only) at: http://about.usps.com/news/electronic-press-kits/cfo/welcome.htm.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Please Note: For broadcast quality video and audio, photo stills and other media resources, visit the USPS Newsroom. Reporters interested in speaking with regional Postal Service public relations professionals should visit this link.
Follow us on twitter.com/USPS and like us at facebook.com/USPS. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.
Contact: David Partenheimer
202.268.2599
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postmaster-general-and-cfo-host-media-call-on-us-postal-service-fy-2018-quarter-2-financial-results-300640165.html
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
