Postmaster General and CFO Host Media Call on U.S. Postal Service FY 2018 Quarter 2 Financial Results

U.S. Postal Service

What:

Media Call on U.S. Postal Service FY 2018 Quarter 2 Financial Results


Who:

Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan

CFO and Executive Vice President Joseph Corbett


When:

Friday, May 11, 2018

9:00 a.m. ET


Background:

Postmaster General & CEO Megan Brennan and Chief Financial Officer Joseph Corbett will host a media conference call to discuss the FY2018 Quarter 2 financial results that will be released earlier in the day.

How to Participate:

