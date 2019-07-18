Postmates Selects Adyen As An Additional Payments Processing Partner

AMSTERDAM, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced today that it has been selected by Postmates, the company that enables people to have anything they want on-demand, as one of its payment providers. Adyen provides support for select Postmates payments across the U.S.

"We are thrilled that Postmates has chosen to partner with Adyen for payments," said Kamran Zaki, President, Adyen North America. "Adyen works with a wide range of platform businesses, and as a result, we have a unique understanding of how to help them be successful. Payments is a critical step in delivering an on-demand experience and we aim to reduce friction at checkout so that our partners can delight their customers."

"Out of the gate, Adyen's platform was a clear choice for Postmates. With Adyen, we have experienced a consistent rise in authorization rates," said Udi Hoffmann, VP of Finance at Postmates. "We aim to give people what they want, when they want it, and payments are vital to serving the on-demand shopper."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal. The cooperation with Postmates as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Postmates

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choice in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

