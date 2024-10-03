PostNet climbs six spots on Franchise Times Top 400 list

The leading shipping and printing solutions provider recognized as one of the largest franchise brands in the country

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, continues to showcase its excellence in franchising after earning another spot on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, moving up from 294 in 2023 to 288 this year.

"Our continued presence on this list shows our ability to attract new owners, while still providing the best support possible for our existing franchise owners," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development. "We are excited to once again be recognized alongside such franchise heavyweights as McDonald's, KFC and 7-Eleven. Making this prestigious list another year is a testament to our determination to develop and implement strategies that make our franchise business one of the strongest in the country."

PostNet is a shipping and printing franchise with nearly 700 locations in North, Central and South America and in Africa. In 2017, PostNet became part of the global MBE Worldwide family. Combined, the privately-owned company has nearly 2,800 locations in 53 countries.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an annual ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance.

In a five-month research process and building upon a database that began in 1999, the Franchise Times research team uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises' most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

The research team spends months compiling information for the rankings, the five-year sales history graphs, top 10 lists and industry subcategories, and then reconciling to ensure all published data is accurate and all estimates are based on a solid sales formula.

"This recognition is truly humbling," McPherson said. "Our commitment to serving our franchise owners is the result of our leadership team's efforts, and the dedication of our franchise owners to provide our customers with exemplary service has made this company one of the world's leading franchises."

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the U.S. and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 3,190+ service centers in 58 Countries with more than 12,000 associates - our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2023 €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

