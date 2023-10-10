PostNet lands on Franchise Times Top 400 list

Shipping and printing solutions leader remains one of the largest franchise brands

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, was recently recognized as being one of the largest franchise brands in the United States after being named to the Franchise Times Top 400 list. They received a ranking of 294, a 16-spot leap from 2022.

"At PostNet, we are always looking for ways to evolve to better serve our franchise owners and customers," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Not only does this help provide support to current franchise owners, but it also helps us attract new owners."

"We didn't make this list by accident. It's because of the hard work our leadership team and franchisees put in every day to make PostNet an excellent franchise. We are excited to see what the future brings."

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels.

The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance as the shakeout continues following the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the 10 major franchise categories analyzed, just two—Health & Medical and Real Estate—saw an overall decline in sales.

"To be recognized among major franchise giants such as McDonald's and KFC showcases how we've been able to continue growing over the years despite a tumultuous business environment," McPherson said. "We look forward to developing and implementing more strategies that allow us to grow year after year for the foreseeable future."

To learn more about PostNet franchise opportunities, please visit https://postnetfranchise.com/.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A., a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except in the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options. In 2022, the combination of its physical platform - that currently counts 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries with more than 13,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served over 1 million business customers worldwide generating €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 billion (US$23 billion) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.worldoptions.com

