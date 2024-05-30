PostNet Recognized Among 2024's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by Entrepreneur

The selection of the printing and shipping solutions company solidifies its commitment to create inclusive and vibrant workplaces throughout its franchise network

DENVER, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, announced today that it has been selected as one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top 100 Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The complete list is featured in the May/June edition of the business and franchise management news magazine.

"We are excited to be named to Entrepreneur's Top 100 Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion because it confirms our commitment to creating workplaces that are vibrant and encouraging to all team members," said PostNet Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson. "At PostNet, we believe diversity and inclusion are essential drivers of our innovation and success, and our entrepreneurial and collaborative spirit is enhanced when many different people, perspectives and backgrounds are aligned."

All of the companies recognized in Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion list were chosen editorially and are listed in alphabetical order.

The editors based their decisions on information submitted by the companies, as well as their own independent research. Brands were selected for a variety of reasons. Some offer franchise fee discounts and other assistance to help those who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), women, or LGBTQ+. Some promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in other ways, including the communities they serve and the services they offer; initiatives and programs they have implemented at both the corporate and franchise level; representation among their leadership team, franchisees, and employees.

"Franchising is truly an opportunity that's available to all, but not everyone is aware that it's within their reach," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "That's why we want to celebrate the brands that do the most to expand opportunities for everyone—and who are improving their businesses by ensuring that many different voices and experiences are welcomed."

Check out the May/June issue of Entrepreneur magazine on newsstands April 30 or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-diversity-ranking to see PostNet's name on the list.

For more information about PostNet, visit www.postnet.com or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 3,190+ Service Centers in 58 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2023 €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com

