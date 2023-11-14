PostNet names Lony Thomas as new regional director

PostNet

14 Nov, 2023, 07:03 ET

New addition to leadership team brings over 30 years of business development experience to the brand

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, recently announced Lony Thomas as the company's new regional director. Thomas brings over 30 years of business development experience to the brand as PostNet continues its dedication to strategically growing the company in the United States and internationally.

Lony Thomas has been named PostNet's new regional director.
"The goal of the regional director is to ensure our brand and relationships with our stakeholders enable us to grow," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Lony (Thomas) has years of experience providing companies with the necessary tools to nurture those relationships while helping them grow. Bringing him on board displays PostNet's dedication to excellence and will allow us to continue being a leader in the franchise industry."

Prior to joining PostNet, Thomas served in various roles throughout his career. For 22 years, he served as a business consultant of operations for 7-Eleven throughout Colorado. For 10 years, he was the franchise sales manager for development for the franchise covering territories in Colorado and the surrounding states. He began serving as the franchise's market manager in 2017.

"PostNet is a franchise that exemplifies what it means to be a successful company," Thomas said. "I am excited to join the team and use my experience in the industry to help the franchise build on the success they have achieved over the years."

To learn more about PostNet franchise opportunities, please visit https://postnetfranchise.com/.

About PostNet
PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com

About MBE Worldwide
MBE Worldwide S.p.A., a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except in the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options. In 2022, the combination of its physical platform - that currently counts 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries with more than 13,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served over 1 million business customers worldwide generating €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 billion (US$23 billion) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.auwww.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.worldoptions.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

