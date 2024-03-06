Shawna Hicks-Cranston of PostNet Lakewood Ranch Awarded Franchisee of the Year by International Franchise Association

DENVER, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, announced today that the International Franchise Association (IFA) named its franchisee, Shawna Hicks-Cranston, owner of PostNet of Lakewood Ranch in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year. Hicks-Cranston was honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Ariz., for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

The International Franchise Association named PostNet franchisee, Shawna Hicks-Cranston (center) as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year.

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize Shawna Hicks-Cranston with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt her work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

Shawna Hicks-Cranston and her husband Brad Cranston joined the PostNet family in 2010. Before joining PostNet, they both worked together in the staffing industry running three locations. After the birth of their child, Elizabeth, they looked for another franchise opportunity that gave them the ability to be more active in the community.

PostNet was a perfect fit, and Shawna now runs the PostNet of Lakewood Ranch with her amazing team. Together, they are on a first-name basis to assist their customers with any design, printing, or business services they might need.

"Shawna, alongside her entire family and team, epitomizes the pinnacle of what every franchisee should aspire to become," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development. "What truly sets them apart is their unparalleled commitment to their community and customers. Shawna and her team embody the essence of PostNet demonstrating that their business transcends beyond merely pack, ship and printing services —it's about uplifting the community and helping local businesses."

"Shawna has also personally been influential in the strategic growth of the PostNet brand serving as chair for our Franchise Advisory Committee. This recognition is indeed well-deserved."

There are approximately 806,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $858 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

