PostNet touts franchisee success at annual convention

Shipping and printing solutions leader presents awards, discusses strategy during gathering in St. Louis

DENVER, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, recognized their growing list of successful franchisees, highlighted accomplishments and discussed plans for the future during their annual convention in St. Louis, Missouri, recently.

"Year after year, our franchisees demonstrate foresight, determination and the ability to thrive in any situation," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Our annual convention is an opportunity to praise and recognize those efforts. We are a family here at PostNet, and gathering together to praise one another helps strengthen the bond we have with our franchise owners and leadership team."

Several franchisees received awards during the conference, including:

Franchisee of the Year : Mike Bannoara, Denver, Colorado

: Mike Bannoara, Franchisees' Choice : Debbie McKinley , Buckeye, Arizona

: , Cranston Award : Andrea DiVecchio , Shorewood, Illinois

: , Coogle Award : Jennifer Morrell , Douglas, Georgia

: , Community Involvement Award : Zac Smith , West Valley City, Utah

: , Team Member of the Year Award : Korina Bond and Kali Lott , Centennial, Colorado

: and , Great Start : Deanna King , Leland, N.C. ; Amanda Sanchez , San Diego, California

: , ; , Top Performer : Allen Elks , Lumberton, N.C. ; Daniel Browning , Lacey, Washington ; Todd Seidle , Rodgers, Arizona ; David Petty , Austin, Texas

: , ; , ; , Rodgers, ; , Core Value Award: Donnie Ardoin , Lafayette, Louisiana ; Greg Howard , Lafayette, Colorado ; Caty Witt , Humble, Texas ; Zac Smith , West Valley City, Utah ; Allen Elks , Lumberton, N.C. ; Becky Murphy-Hatosy , Paragould, Arkansas

"At PostNet, we are always looking toward the future," McPherson said. "In addition to recognizing the great success of our franchisees, our annual conference is an opportunity for us to network, share ideas and create strategies that will help us reach our goal and continue evolving into the franchise entrepreneurs seek out in the coming years."

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A., a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except in the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options. In 2022, the combination of its physical platform - that currently counts 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries with more than 13,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served over 1 million business customers worldwide generating €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 billion (US$23 billion) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au – www.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.worldoptions.com

