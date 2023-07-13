PostNet touts franchisee success at annual convention

News provided by

PostNet

13 Jul, 2023, 07:03 ET

Shipping and printing solutions leader presents awards, discusses strategy during gathering in St. Louis

DENVER, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, recognized their growing list of successful franchisees, highlighted accomplishments and discussed plans for the future during their annual convention in St. Louis, Missouri, recently.

Continue Reading
PostNet recognized its growing list of successful franchisees during its annual convention in St. Louis, Missouri.
PostNet recognized its growing list of successful franchisees during its annual convention in St. Louis, Missouri.

"Year after year, our franchisees demonstrate foresight, determination and the ability to thrive in any situation," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Our annual convention is an opportunity to praise and recognize those efforts. We are a family here at PostNet, and gathering together to praise one another helps strengthen the bond we have with our franchise owners and leadership team."

Several franchisees received awards during the conference, including:

  • Franchisee of the Year: Mike Bannoara, Denver, Colorado
  • Franchisees' Choice: Debbie McKinley, Buckeye, Arizona
  • Cranston Award: Andrea DiVecchio, Shorewood, Illinois
  • Coogle Award: Jennifer Morrell, Douglas, Georgia
  • Community Involvement Award: Zac Smith, West Valley City, Utah
  • Team Member of the Year Award: Korina Bond and Kali Lott, Centennial, Colorado
  • Great Start: Deanna King, Leland, N.C.; Amanda Sanchez, San Diego, California
  • Top Performer: Allen Elks, Lumberton, N.C.; Daniel Browning, Lacey, Washington; Todd Seidle, Rodgers, Arizona; David Petty, Austin, Texas
  • Core Value Award: Donnie Ardoin, Lafayette, Louisiana; Greg Howard, Lafayette, Colorado; Caty Witt, Humble, Texas; Zac Smith, West Valley City, Utah; Allen Elks, Lumberton, N.C.; Becky Murphy-Hatosy, Paragould, Arkansas

"At PostNet, we are always looking toward the future," McPherson said. "In addition to recognizing the great success of our franchisees, our annual conference is an opportunity for us to network, share ideas and create strategies that will help us reach our goal and continue evolving into the franchise entrepreneurs seek out in the coming years."

To learn more about PostNet franchise opportunities, please visit https://postnetfranchise.com/.

About PostNet
PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com

About MBE Worldwide
MBE Worldwide S.p.A., a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except in the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options. In 2022, the combination of its physical platform - that currently counts 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries with more than 13,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served over 1 million business customers worldwide generating €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 billion (US$23 billion) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.auwww.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en  - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en -  www.worldoptions.com

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE PostNet

Also from this source

PostNet finds continued success in 2022

PostNet earns placement on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.