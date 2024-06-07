Potential Add-on Treatment for Patients with Parkinson's Disease: Stimvia Completes Pilot Study and Announces Promising Initial Results

PRAGUE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stimvia, a pioneering medical technology company specializing in neuromodulation for chronic disease treatment, has successfully completed its pilot study focused on Parkinson's Disease (PD) and is expecting promising results.

The URIS® device operates on a principle of electrical transcutaneous nerve modulation (eTNM®). (PRNewsfoto/Stimvia)

"We are pleased to share preliminary findings indicating promising results. Patients have reported improvements in both the number of Parkinson's disease symptoms and their overall quality of life. Furthermore, we have observed a notable reduction in resting tremor. While the precise data are still under rigorous evaluation, we remain cautiously optimistic about the potential implications of these outcomes," states Prof. David Skoloudik, MD, Ph.D.,FESO, FEAN, the study's lead and Vice-Dean for Science and Research at the Medical Faculty of Ostrava University.

Twelve patients with Parkinson's Disease who met inclusion criteria participated in the study. For six weeks, patients used the URIS® device for thirty-minute stimulation sessions daily. Following this phase, patients went six weeks without stimulation, during which they continued to be monitored to assess whether any positive effects persisted after the treatment ended.

"Since the URIS® technology demonstrated a positive impact in treating Parkinson's Disease, Stimvia plans substantial investment in further clinical trials to validate the method's efficacy and safety. We believe our technology can introduce new, additive treatment modalities for millions of patients who currently have no other options, potentially offering a positive disease-modifying impact on those with Parkinson's disease," says Lukas Doskocil, CEO of Stimvia.

The company envisions treating a significant number of people with PD using its unique technology in the near future. In the United States alone, an estimated 1 million individuals are affected by these conditions, contributing to over 10 million patients globally. Parkinson's disease ranks as the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's disease.

The complete data from the pilot study will be revealed in the upcoming months.

About Stimvia and URIS® technology

Stimvia is a clinical-stage pioneer MedTech company focused on developing and commercializing innovative non-invasive therapies for chronic diseases. With years of research and a series of clinical studies, Stimvia has developed a unique technology known as URIS®, featuring the peroneal neuromodulation method (eTNM®). This pioneering approach marks the first-ever non-invasive technique for stimulating deep brain structures, where many chronic diseases originate. Current clinical studies reveal that Stimvia's technology is among the most effective in treating conditions like an overactive bladder, which impacts approximately 40 million individuals in the USA.

The company's key technological components and methods are safeguarded by over 100 international patents across the EU, Japan, Russia, and the USA. Furthermore, Stimvia is distinguished by prestigious certifications from the globally respected German institution, TÜV SÜD.

