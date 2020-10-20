Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Appoints William A. White to the Board of Directors

"It is a pleasure to announce Bill White as our newest member of the Board of Directors," said Dr. Keith Berkeley, Chairman. "His experience in business and finance will be invaluable to us as we navigate these unusual currents facing us today. Furthermore, Bill's strong involvement with our communities underscores our resolve to remain a vibrant community bank."

Mr. White recently retired as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for First Bauxite Corporation, where he currently serves as a consultant. He served at First Bauxite from 2015 until 2019. From 1991 until 2012, Mr. White worked at U.S. Silica Company serving in positions with progressive responsibilities from Internal Auditor to Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance. He served in various financial positions at Union Carbide from 1985 until 1991.

Serving the community is important to Mr. White as demonstrated by his current service as President of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation. He also serves on the University Healthcare Board and Investment Committee, and as a Board member of the Martinsburg Sunrise Rotary. Mr. White previously served as the Community and Provider Relations Director with the Hospice of the Panhandle.

Mr. White is a graduate of Marshall University where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration-Accounting degree. He is a Certified Public Accountant since 1982, currently inactive.

A resident of Berkeley County, West Virginia, Mr. White and his wife Nancy have two grown daughters who live outside the area. Mr. White enjoys traveling, reading, hiking, and golf.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: PTBS). With approximately $607 million in assets as of June 30, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and one loan production office. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

