Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend

CHARLES TOWN, WV, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC-QB: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), declared a $0.07 cent per share dividend at its meeting on January 9, 2018. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on January 24, 2018 and will be paid on February 1, 2018.