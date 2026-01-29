Potomac Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full-Year 2025 Results

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Potomac Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This reflects a 2% increase from the third quarter of 2025 and a 20% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. Return on average assets was 0.97% and return on average equity was 11.51% for the quarter.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $9.0 million, or $2.16 per share. This represents an increase of $2.1 million, or 31%, compared to the same period in 2024 when net income was $6.8 million, or $1.65 per share.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)



Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Net Income $2,372 $2,322 $1,972 EPS (basic and diluted) $0.57 $0.56 $0.48 ROA 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.89 % ROE 11.51 % 11.62 % 10.81 %







Non-GAAP Measures1:





Adj. Net Income $2,174 $2,387 $2,286 Adj. EPS (basic and diluted) $0.52 $0.58 $0.55 Adj. ROA 0.89 % 1.01 % 1.04 % Adj. ROE 10.55 % 11.94 % 12.53 % Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings $3,086 $3,275 $2,951 Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax ROA 1.26 % 1.39 % 1.34 % Net Interest Margin 3.55 % 3.54 % 3.37 % Efficiency Ratio 70.29 % 67.13 % 67.98 %

1Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"This was an especially meaningful quarter as we completed our renaming to Potomac Bank," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "Our new name reflects the Bank's growth, our deep roots across the Potomac River region, and our commitment to serving clients with strength, stability, and clarity. Our fourth‑quarter results demonstrate the momentum we've built across our franchise. Growth in loans, improved margin performance, and expanded client relationships all underscore the progress we're making in executing on our long‑term strategic plan."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending December 31, 2025, are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ending September 30, 2025, unless otherwise noted:

Net income increased 2%, and 31% year‑over‑year

Return on assets was 0.97%

Return on equity was 11.51%

Loan balances increased 3% during the quarter, and increased 7% year-over-year

Deposit balances decreased 2% as expected, but increased 8% year‑over‑year

Asset quality metrics improved with nonperforming assets decreasing to zero

Tangible book value per share increased 12% year‑over‑year to $19.88

Quarterly cash dividend on common stock remained $0.13 per share

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 9% from the third quarter of 2025, and was attributable to an increase in average earning assets, an increase in net interest margin, and the recognition of interest income from the payoff of nonaccrual loans during the period. Net interest income was higher as total interest income increased by $527 thousand and total interest expense decreased by $193 thousand.

The increase in interest income was primarily the result of $405 thousand of interest income recognized from prior periods on nonaccrual loans that were paid off during the fourth quarter, as well as an increase in other interest and dividend income. Higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions resulted in an increase in other interest and dividend income. The decrease in interest expense was attributable to a decrease in the Bank's cost of deposits during the period.

The net interest margin, excluding the recognition of interest income on nonaccrual loans attributable to prior periods, increased slightly to 3.55% for the period, up from 3.54% for the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $2.0 million for the fourth quarter, up 7% from the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher wealth and investment income, gains and fees on mortgage loan sales, and increased service charges on deposits. Gains on the sale of mortgage loans totaled $443 thousand, which was up 9% over the third quarter of 2025 and totaled $1.4 million for the year, which was a 46% increase over the prior year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.5 million for the fourth quarter, up 10% from the third quarter of 2025, with the linked-quarter increase primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, marketing, other professional fees, and other operating costs. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was attributable to the addition of new employee positions and additional incentives related to exceeding performance goals. Incentive expense increased by $365 thousand in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2025. Marketing expenses, other professional fees, and other operating costs increased over the third quarter of 2025 and were impacted by expenses related to the Bank's renaming initiative. Renaming expenses totaled $154 thousand for the quarter compared to $82 thousand for the third quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Overview

Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased slightly to $677 thousand, while loans over 90 days past due increased slightly from zero to $18 thousand at quarter end. Substandard loans decreased from $1.1 million to $455 thousand. Nonperforming assets decreased to zero during the fourth quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $200 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs remained low at $18 thousand for the quarter, compared to $13 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. While there were no changes in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses and remained at zero, the general reserve component increased during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily from growth of the loan portfolio.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.8 million, or 1.04% of total loans on December 31, 2025, compared to $7.5 million, or 1.03% of total loans on September 30, 2025.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:

(dollars in thousands)

Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning $7,505 $7,359 $7,097 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (18) (13) (79) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on loans 309 159 (41) Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending $7,796 $7,505 $6,977

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $430 thousand on December 31, 2025, and $489 thousand on September 30, 2025. The recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments was $59 thousand, compared to the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments that totaled $40 thousand for the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $944.1 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $962.0 million on September 30, 2025, and $877.3 million year-over-year. Total loans (gross) were $751.6 million, up 3% from the prior quarter and 7% year-over-year. Deposits totaled $813.0 million, down 2% for the linked quarter and up 8% year-over-year.

Total (gross) loans increased $19.5 million, or 11% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025, while quarterly average loans decreased $4.0 million. The increase in loans was primarily attributable to a $13.7 million increase in other real estate loans (CRE) and a $5.2 million increase in commercial and industrial loans. On a year-over-year basis, total loans increased $47.5 million, or 7%.

Deposits decreased $20.4 million from the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to noninterest-bearing deposits from one client's short-term escrow deposit made during the third quarter. Average total deposits totaled $837.3 million for the quarter, up $28.5 million from the third quarter of 2025. Compared to December 31, 2024, total deposits increased $58.7 million, or 8%.

Securities available for sale totaled $80.9 million, up $3.0 million from September 30, 2025, and up $3.5 million year-over-year. Net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $4.8 million, which was a decrease of $268 thousand from the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $2.8 million year-over-year.

Other borrowings totaled $31.5 million, compared to $32.0 million on September 30, 2025, and $34.2 million on December 31, 2024. This included $29.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% and maturities ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Total shareholders' equity totaled $82.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 10%, annualized from September 30, 2025, and $9.0 million, or 12%, from December 31, 2024. These increases were primarily driven by growth in retained earnings, which increased $1.8 million quarter-over-quarter and $6.8 million year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $194 thousand from the prior quarter and $2.1 million from the prior year.

Capital ratios remained strong at the end of the quarterly periods:



Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Total capital ratio (2) 13.74 % 13.74 % 13.57 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.64 % 12.66 % 12.52 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.64 % 12.66 % 12.52 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.71 % 9.84 % 9.92 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3) 8.73 % 8.42 % 8.37 %

Dividends

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, unchanged from the third quarter and up $0.01 per share, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2025.

Stock Repurchase Plan

On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The plan ends on October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. There were no repurchases of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Renaming Initiative

On November 3, 2025, Bank of Charles Town was renamed Potomac Bank, reflecting the Bank's growth and expanding regional presence across the Potomac River region, while also better aligning its brand with the holding company. The transition was a natural progression that honored the Bank's heritage and values while celebrating the shared connection that unites the Bank's identity with its clients, employees, communities, and shareholders.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, Inc., which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)















(unaudited)













































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Income Statement



















Interest and dividend income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 10,727

$ 10,447

$ 9,287

$ 40,357

$ 34,858 Taxable interest on securities

732

709

647

2,866

2,656 Tax-exempt interest on securities

29

30

29

116

114 Other interest and dividends

1,285

1,060

929

4,008

4,064 Total interest and dividend income

$ 12,773

$ 12,246

$ 10,892

$ 47,347

$ 41,692 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

$ 3,445

$ 3,709

$ 3,238

$ 13,599

$ 13,336 Interest on short term borrowings

8

9

9

9

30 Interest on long term borrowings

312

312

340

1,246

691 Interest on subordinated debt

224

152

141

657

560 Total interest expense

$ 3,989

$ 4,182

$ 3,728

$ 15,511

$ 14,617 Net interest income

$ 8,784

$ 8,064

$ 7,164

$ 31,836

$ 27,075 Provision for credit losses

250

200

-

925

511 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$ 8,534

$ 7,864

$ 7,164

$ 30,911

$ 26,564 Noninterest Income:



















Wealth and investments

$ 536

$ 525

$ 584

$ 2,064

$ 1,948 Service charges on deposit accounts

228

217

273

930

1,057 Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans

443

408

355

1,449

994 ATM and check card fees

549

543

530

2,085

2,065 Income from bank owned life insurance

102

102

99

401

410 Net losses on sale of securities

-

-

(397)

-

(783) Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment

(9)

(1)

(1)

(12)

(2) Net gain on sale of SBA loans

-

-

102

-

102 Other operating income

197

120

125

638

606 Total noninterest income

$ 2,046

$ 1,914

$ 1,670

$ 7,555

$ 6,397 Noninterest expenses:



















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 4,143

$ 3,717

$ 3,406

$ 14,952

$ 12,927 Occupancy

339

310

308

1,303

1,128 Equipment

294

351

352

1,365

1,439 Accounting, audit, and compliance

72

72

70

283

261 Marketing

182

115

104

527

391 Data processing

442

413

452

1,760

1,860 FDIC assessment

107

111

100

421

387 Other professional fees

313

208

185

793

648 Trust professional fees

180

190

203

685

554 Director and committee fees

120

93

100

378

356 Legal fees

32

47

34

135

246 Supplies

61

55

55

261

249 Communications

120

119

114

463

414 ATM and check card expense

282

269

238

1,055

998 Other operating expenses

806

715

559

2,597

2,303 Total noninterest expenses

$ 7,493

$ 6,785

$ 6,280

$ 26,978

$ 24,161 Income before income tax expense

$ 3,087

$ 2,993

$ 2,554

$ 11,488

$ 8,800 Income tax expense

715

671

582

2,532

1,971 Net income

$ 2,372

$ 2,322

$ 1,972

$ 8,956

$ 6,829

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)























For the Period Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2025

2025

2025

2025

2024 Balance Sheet



















Cash and due from banks

$ 3,603

$ 4,648

$ 4,638

$ 4,673

$ 5,143 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

76,046

115,174

67,636

66,844

59,621 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 79,649

$ 119,822

$ 72,274

$ 71,517

$ 64,764 Securities available for sale, at fair value

80,905

77,935

76,787

76,763

77,385 Equity securities, at fair value

258

278

246

243

241 Restricted securities

1,932

1,932

2,037

2,023

2,103 Loans held for sale

2,804

2,946

5,682

2,234

1,506 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

743,808

724,611

729,065

709,160

697,132 Premises and equipment, net

8,759

8,164

8,107

8,240

8,099 Accrued interest receivable

2,309

2,592

2,439

2,478

2,283 Bank owned life insurance

14,378

14,275

14,174

14,074

13,976 Other assets

9,324

9,456

9,528

8,851

9,860 Total assets

$ 944,126

$ 962,011

$ 920,339

$ 895,583

$ 877,349





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 183,461

$ 204,355

$ 176,708

$ 186,182

$ 172,387 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

629,568

629,062

618,155

586,200

581,971 Total deposits

$ 813,029

$ 833,417

$ 794,863

$ 772,382

$ 754,358 Short term borrowings

2,451

3,013

2,793

3,052

3,170 Long term borrowings

29,000

29,000

29,000

29,000

31,000 Subordinated debt

10,000

10,000

9,989

9,973

9,958 Accrued interest payable

1,052

1,037

1,148

987

1,266 Other liabilities

6,207

5,185

5,056

4,140

4,181 Total liabilities

$ 861,739

$ 881,652

$ 842,849

$ 819,534

$ 803,933





















Common stock

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493 Surplus

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547 Retained Earnings

70,649

68,815

67,032

65,497

63,806 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(3,808)

(4,002)

(5,088)

(4,994)

(5,936)



$ 85,881

$ 83,853

$ 80,984

$ 79,543

$ 76,910 Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494) Total shareholders' equity

$ 82,387

$ 80,359

$ 77,490

$ 76,049

$ 73,416 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 944,126

$ 962,011

$ 920,339

$ 895,583

$ 877,349





















Loan Data



















Construction and land development

$ 45,537

$ 45,979

$ 46,882

$ 42,954

$ 39,404 Secured by farmland

7,509

7,594

6,732

6,707

6,769 Secured by 1-4 family residential loans

258,467

256,973

253,798

250,436

247,299 Other real estate loans

358,906

345,208

355,690

344,953

345,904 Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)

120

128

118

237

190 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)

72,158

66,965

63,763

61,348

54,205 Consumer installment loans

2,757

2,845

2,860

2,910

2,910 Deposit overdraft

-

-

-

-

- All other loans

6,150

6,424

6,581

6,795

7,428 Total loans

$ 751,604

$ 732,116

$ 736,424

$ 716,340

$ 704,109 Allowance for credit losses

(7,796)

(7,505)

(7,359)

(7,180)

(6,977) Loans, net

$ 743,808

$ 724,611

$ 729,065

$ 709,160

$ 697,132

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)













































As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Common Share and Per Common Share Data



















Earnings per common share, basic

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.48

$ 2.16

$ 1.65 Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)

$ 0.52

$ 0.58

$ 0.55

$ 2.17

$ 1.80 Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.48

$ 2.16

$ 1.65 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$ 0.52

$ 0.58

$ 0.55

$ 2.17

$ 1.80 Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Shares outstanding at period end

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share at period end (1)

$ 19.88

$ 19.39

$ 17.71

$ 19.88

$ 17.71 Cash dividends

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.12

$ 0.51

$ 0.46





















Key Performance Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.97 %

0.98 %

0.89 %

0.97 %

0.80 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)

0.89 %

1.01 %

1.04 %

0.97 %

0.87 % Return on average equity

11.51 %

11.62 %

10.81 %

11.46 %

9.80 % Adjusted return on average equity (1)

10.55 %

11.94 %

12.53 %

11.51 %

10.69 % Net interest margin (1)

3.55 %

3.54 %

3.37 %

3.53 %

3.27 % Efficiency ratio (1)

70.29 %

67.13 %

67.98 %

68.05 %

70.48 %





















Average Balances



















Average assets

$ 968,056

$ 936,572

$ 877,813

$ 924,816

$ 858,988 Average earning assets

937,335

905,307

847,248

893,811

829,174 Average shareholders' equity

81,782

79,290

72,588

78,166

69,659





















Asset Quality



















Loan charge-offs

$ 22

$ 23

$ 101

$ 125

$ 260 Loan recoveries

4

10

22

48

150 Net charge-offs

18

13

79

77

110 Non-accrual loans

-

2,138

2,738

-

2,738 Nonperforming assets (5)

-

2,138

2,738

-

2,738 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

677

694

474

677

474 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

18

-

-

18

- Substandard loans, accruing

455

1,125

4,238

455

4,238 Non performing assets/total assets

0.00 %

0.22 %

0.31 %

0.00 %

0.31 % Past due loans/total loans

0.09 %

0.39 %

0.46 %

0.09 %

0.46 %





















Capital Ratios (2)



















Total capital

$ 102,887

$ 100,915

$ 95,449

$ 102,887

$ 95,449 Tier 1 capital

94,662

92,921

88,070

94,662

88,070 Common equity tier 1 capital

94,662

92,921

88,070

94,662

88,070 Total capital to risk-weighted assets

13.74 %

13.74 %

13.57 %

13.74 %

13.57 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

12.64 %

12.66 %

12.52 %

12.64 %

12.52 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets

12.64 %

12.66 %

12.52 %

12.64 %

12.52 % Leverage ratio

9.71 %

9.84 %

9.92 %

9.71 %

9.92 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)













































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Adjusted Net Income



















Net income (GAAP)

$ 2,372

$ 2,322

$ 1,972

$ 8,956

$ 6,829 Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

397

-

783 Add: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

85

- Add: Renaming expense

154

82

-

258

- Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual loans

from prior periods

(405)

-

-

(289)

- Total adjustments

$ (251)

$ 82

$ 397

$ 54

$ 783 Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)

53

(17)

(83)

(11)

(164) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 2,174

$ 2,387

$ 2,286

$ 8,999

$ 7,448











































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic



















Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.48

$ 2.16

$ 1.65 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.52

$ 0.58

$ 0.55

$ 2.17

$ 1.80











































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted



















Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.48

$ 2.16

$ 1.65 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.52

$ 0.58

$ 0.55

$ 2.17

$ 1.80











































Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings



















Net interest income

$ 8,784

$ 8,064

$ 7,164

$ 31,836

$ 27,075 Total noninterest income

2,046

1,914

1,670

7,555

6,397 Net revenue

$ 10,830

$ 9,978

$ 8,834

$ 39,391

$ 33,472 Total noninterest expense

7,493

6,785

6,280

26,978

24,161 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 3,337

$ 3,193

$ 2,554

$ 12,413

$ 9,311 Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

397

-

783 Add: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

85

- Add: Bank renaming expense

154

82

-

258

- Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual loans

from prior periods

(405)

-

-

(289)

- Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 3,086

$ 3,275

$ 2,951

$ 12,467

$ 10,094











































Adjusted Performance Ratios



















Average assets

$ 968,056

$ 936,572

$ 877,813

$ 924,816

$ 858,988 Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.97 %

0.98 %

0.89 %

0.97 %

0.80 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.89 %

1.01 %

1.04 %

0.97 %

0.87 %





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 81,782

$ 79,290

$ 72,588

$ 78,166

$ 69,659 Return on average equity (GAAP)

11.51 %

11.62 %

10.81 %

11.46 %

9.80 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

10.55 %

11.94 %

12.53 %

11.51 %

10.69 %





















Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.37 %

1.35 %

1.16 %

1.34 %

1.08 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.26 %

1.39 %

1.34 %

1.35 %

1.18 %











































Net Interest Margin



















Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 8,385

$ 8,070

$ 7,170

$ 31,571

$ 27,099 Average earning assets

937,335

905,307

847,248

893,811

829,174 Net interest margin

3.55 %

3.54 %

3.37 %

3.53 %

3.27 %











































Efficiency Ratio



















Total noninterest expense

$ 7,493

$ 6,785

$ 6,280

$ 26,978

$ 24,161 Subtract: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

(85)

- Subtract: Renaming expense

(154)

(82)

-

(258)

- Total noninterest expense subtotal

$ 7,339

$ 6,703

$ 6,280

$ 26,635

$ 24,161 Tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted

$ 8,385

$ 8,070

$ 7,170

$ 31,571

$ 27,099 Total noninterest income

$ 2,046

$ 1,914

$ 1,670

$ 7,555

$ 6,397 Add: Net losses on sale of investment securities, AFS

-

-

397

-

783 Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment

10

1

1

12

2 Total noninterest income subtotal

$ 2,056

$ 1,915

$ 2,068

$ 7,567

$ 7,182 Subtotal

$ 10,441

$ 9,985

$ 9,238

$ 39,138

$ 34,281





















Efficiency ratio

70.29 %

67.13 %

67.98 %

68.05 %

70.48 %





















Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income



















GAAP measures:



















Interest income - loans

$ 10,727

$ 10,447

$ 9,287

$ 40,357

$ 34,858 Interest income - investments taxable

732

709

647

2,866

2,656 Interest income - investments tax exempt

29

30

29

116

114 Interest income - other

1,285

1,060

929

4,008

4,064 Interest expense - deposits

(3,453)

(3,717)

(3,238)

(13,599)

(13,336) Interest expense - short term borrowings

-

(1)

(9)

(9)

(30) Interest expense - long term borrowings

(312)

(312)

(340)

(1,246)

(691) Interest expense - subordinated debt

(224)

(152)

(141)

(657)

(560) Net interest income

$ 8,784

$ 8,064

$ 7,164

$ 31,836

$ 27,075 Non-GAAP measures:



















Subtract: Interest income recognized on non-accrual loans

from prior periods

(405)

-

-

(289)

- Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income -

municipal securities (4)

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 24

$ 24 Tax equivalent net interest income

$ 8,385

$ 8,070

$ 7,170

$ 31,571

$ 27,099





















Tangible Book Value Per Share



















Tangible common equity

$ 82,387

$ 80,359

$ 73,417

$ 82,387

$ 73,417 Common shares outstanding, ending

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share

$ 19.88

$ 19.39

$ 17.71

$ 19.88

$ 17.71























(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.







(2) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bank.



















(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.



















(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%



















(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans. There was no other real estate owned for the periods presented.





SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.