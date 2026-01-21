POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, declared at their January board meeting a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.13 per share. The dividend was declared for all shareholders of record on February 5, 2026, and is payable on February 12, 2026.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025, Potomac Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS). With approximately $962 million in assets as of September 30, 2025, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. Offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, the Trust and Wealth division has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investment strategies, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. Potomac Bank was voted the "Loudoun's Favorite" winner in the 2025 LoudounNow readers' poll in multiple categories: Bank, Financial Planner, Mortgage Company, and Mortgage Broker (Steve Cowen), plus runner-up for Banker (Paul Bice). The Bank was also voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2025 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Loan Services, Financial Planning, and Mortgage Lending. In 2023, American Banker selected Potomac Bank as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. Since 2019, the Bank has been named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker five times.

The Company's shares are quoted in the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." Individuals may purchase shares through one's personal broker. For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.