Potomac Bank Adopted as New Name of Bank of Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) -- Today, Bank of Charles Town announced it has officially adopted its new name, Potomac Bank. This is a celebration of a journey that has been unfolding since its founding over 154 years ago. It not only reflects the bank's significant growth and expansion across the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, it also affirms the foresight of its Board of Directors who established and named its holding company, Potomac Bancshares, over 30 years ago.

The name Potomac Bank was chosen to symbolize the powerful connection shared among the diverse communities the bank serves, all united by the namesake Potomac River, which has shaped the region's geography, history, and prosperity. This transition is a natural progression that honors the bank's heritage and values while celebrating the shared connection that unites the bank's identity.

"Today is another historic moment for this remarkable institution," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "Adopting Potomac Bank as our new name is recognition of BCT's success in reaching multiple communities throughout the Potomac River region and positions us to continue that success under the unifying name Potomac Bank. We are excited to share our culture of innovation and building authentic relationships that span generations with more communities throughout our region."

The new name also directly aligns the bank with its holding company, Potomac Bancshares, whose name was intentionally chosen in 1994 in anticipation of this very moment of growth. Since its founding in 1871, the bank has been deeply rooted in the Charles Town, West Virginia, area. Over many generations, it has proudly shared its unique approach to community banking, extending its reach to bring exceptional service to neighboring communities across the broader Potomac River region.

To mark this new chapter, Potomac Bank introduced its new tagline: "Community Takes Root Here." This phrase underscores the bank's ongoing mission to help the communities and economies they serve grow stronger by supporting individuals and families, local entrepreneurs and businesses, municipalities, and community organizations, plus investing in the next generation. It is where tradition meets progress and where community takes root.

Potomac Bank has proudly served its communities for over 154 years. Founded in 1871, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS), the bank has grown to become a trusted financial partner for individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities across the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Committed to personalized service and community investment, Potomac Bank offers a full range of financial solutions that include commercial banking, consumer banking, trust and wealth services, investment services, and mortgage lending. Learn more at www.potomac.bank.

