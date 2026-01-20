Potomac Bancshares Welcomes New Board Members Matthew Lowers, Amit Puri, and Dr. Angela Wilson

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – Potomac Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of Potomac Bank, announced the appointment of Matthew Lowers, Amit Puri, and Dr. Angela Wilson to its Board of Directors, effective today.

"We are pleased to welcome three highly qualified and influential community leaders to our Board," stated Dr. Keith Berkeley, Chairman. "They each bring unique capabilities and experiences that will be important for our strategic planning and growth initiatives."

Matthew Lowers joins Potomac Bancshares Board of Directors, Jan. 20, 2026 Amit Puri joins Potomac Bancshares Board of Directors, Jan. 20, 2026. Dr. Angela Wilson joins Potomac Bancshares Board of Directors, Jan. 20, 2026.

Alice Frazier, President and CEO, added, "With our recent celebration of 154 years of organic growth marked by renaming to Potomac Bank, we are well-positioned to share our authentic, people-first community bank experience with more communities throughout the Potomac River region. We are fortunate to have Matt, Amit, and Angela join us to provide their knowledgeable guidance to that end."

Matthew (Matt) Lowers is Co-founder and Managing Partner with Seekye Capital, a Virginia-based private equity firm that invests controlling interest in profitable service and trade businesses in the DMV area. Prior to Seekye Capital, Mr. Lowers founded Wholesale Screening Solutions, a leading provider of vital data to employment screening, tenant screening, and risk mitigation providers nationwide. Wholesale Screening Solutions was acquired in late 2021, merged, and rebranded into what is InformData today, where Mr. Lowers currently serves as a board member and advisor. Seekye Capital is headquartered in Loudoun County, Virginia. Mr. Lowers also co-founded Hero Homes, a nonprofit established to build houses for disabled veterans in the Loudoun County, Virginia, area. For more information about Mr. Lowers and Seekye Capital, visit https://seekyecapital.com/.

Amit Puri is a space operations expert with high-profile missions' experience, ranging from the Space Shuttle to the Hubble Space Telescope, establishing his reputation as an expert in the implementation of space data and networking protocols and helping NASA and its partner agencies achieve unprecedented performance in space-to-ground communications, ground system operations, and science data processing. Mr. Puri is currently President and CEO of Kurtek, a mission-critical space communications company that supports NASA and other private space operators in developing, deploying, and operating next-gen systems for successful space operations. Prior to Kurtek, Mr. Puri founded Ingenicomm, which provided similar expert technical solutions to NASA and the United States Air Force. In 2017, Ingenicomm was acquired by Braxton Science & Technology Group. Mr. Puri supports several nonprofit and academic institutions, including Virginia Tech's Puri Satellite Ground Network, which is named after him, Inova Foundation (Trustee), Costello College of Business at George Mason University (Advisory) and the Horological Society of New York (Trustee). For more information about Mr. Puri and Kurtek, visit https://kurtek.io/.

Dr. Angela Wilson is the Founder and former CEO of SeKON, a mid-market IT firm she led for 28 years, delivering innovative technological solutions for public health. In January 2025, SeKON was acquired by Alpha Omega, where Dr. Wilson continues to advance innovative health IT initiatives as a senior leader within the company's growing Health domain. Under her leadership, SeKON became a trusted partner in tackling complex public health challenges for federal agencies. Dr. Wilson is also a leader in Wilson Premier Properties, a family-owned luxury real estate investment portfolio focused on elevated lakefront experiences at Smith Mountain Lake.

Dr. Wilson earned a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech and serves as Chair of the Loudoun Economic Development Authority, promoting regional growth and supporting local businesses. She is also involved in Sharing Shoes, a nonprofit for underserved youth that was founded by her sons. To learn more about Dr. Wilson, visit her LinkedIn profile here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/a-wilson1.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025, Potomac Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS). With approximately $962 million in assets as of September 30, 2025, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. Offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, the Trust and Wealth division has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investment strategies, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. Potomac Bank was voted the "Loudoun's Favorite" winner in the 2025 LoudounNow readers' poll in multiple categories: Bank, Financial Planner, Mortgage Company, and Mortgage Broker (Steve Cowen), plus runner-up for Banker (Paul Bice). The Bank was also voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2025 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Loan Services, Financial Planning, and Mortgage Lending. In 2023, American Banker selected Potomac Bank as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. Since 2019, the Bank has been named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker five times.

The Company's shares are quoted in the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." Individuals may purchase shares through one's personal broker. For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.