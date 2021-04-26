Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding Company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 earned $1.778 million or $0.43 per share compared to $0.719 million or $0.17 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 147.3%.

Selected Highlights

Total assets were $661.4 million , an increase of $120.8 million or 22.3% over March 31, 2020 .

, an increase of or 22.3% over . Loans increased $81.3 million since March 31, 2020 to $499.8 million , a 19.4% increase. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was $26.7 million or 6.4% for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2021 .

since to , a 19.4% increase. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was or 6.4% for the 12-month period ending . Total deposits and cash management accounts grew to $591.5 million , for growth of $119.1 million , or 25.2% since March 31, 2020 .

, for growth of , or 25.2% since . Return on assets (ROA) improved for the quarter to 1.12% up from last quarter's 0.72%, and year ago quarter of 0.56%.

Return on Equity (ROE) moved to 12.97% for the quarter up from 8.29% in fourth quarter 2020, and 5.51% in the year ago quarter.

"As we celebrate our 150th year of service, we are proud to report record financial results, an Outstanding rating on the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) exam as well as co-founding the Banking on Diversity Fund to address the needs of the minority communities," commented Alice P. Frazier, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Executing on our strategic priorities during a continued challenging environment is a true testament of the commitment of our team and board of directors to the communities who support us."

Q1 2021 Compared to Q1 2020

Securities increased $21.6 million to $70.8 million as of March 31, 2021 , compared to $49.2 million on March 31, 2020 .

to as of , compared to on . Excluding PPP loans, total loan growth was $26.7 million or 6.4% for the twelve-month period ending March 31 , 2021.

or 6.4% for the twelve-month period ending , 2021. Deposits and cash management accounts increased by $119.1 million or 25.2% to $591.5 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to $472.4 million as of March 31 , 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to new product initiatives, stimulus funds, consumer savings, and PPP loan proceeds deposits.

or 25.2% to as of compared to as of , 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to new product initiatives, stimulus funds, consumer savings, and PPP loan proceeds deposits. Net interest margin was down to 3.22% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 compared to 3.41% for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin has been impacted by the 2020 Federal Reserve rate cuts, significant buildup in liquidity, and the subordinated debt issuance in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin improved by 21 basis points over the last 2 quarters because of an aggressive decrease in cost of deposits and the accelerated recognition of PPP fee income as loans were forgiven. The cost of deposits decreased 48 basis points to 0.35% for quarter ending March 31, 2021 compared to 0.83% for the same period in 2020. The loan yield (excluding PPP income) decreased 40 basis points to 4.19% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 compared to 4.59% for the same period in 2020.

compared to 3.41% for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin has been impacted by the 2020 Federal Reserve rate cuts, significant buildup in liquidity, and the subordinated debt issuance in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin improved by 21 basis points over the last 2 quarters because of an aggressive decrease in cost of deposits and the accelerated recognition of PPP fee income as loans were forgiven. The cost of deposits decreased 48 basis points to 0.35% for quarter ending compared to 0.83% for the same period in 2020. The loan yield (excluding PPP income) decreased 40 basis points to 4.19% for the quarter ending compared to 4.59% for the same period in 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 1.08% of total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021 compared to 1.00% of total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2020 .

compared to 1.00% of total loans outstanding as of . A loan loss provision was not recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Management believes the current balance of the allowance for loan losses is adequate for the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the pandemic. As previously reported, given the uncertainty and duration of the economic impact of the pandemic crisis, the provision for loan losses in Q1 2020 was increased, of which $300 thousand was due to adjustments in qualitative factors in the Company's incurred loss model.

was due to adjustments in qualitative factors in the Company's incurred loss model. Non-interest income increased 24.1%, or $310 thousand , to $1.6 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2020. Secondary market mortgage originations were up 53% over the prior year. In addition, debit card interchange income was positively impacted in the first quarter 2021 as the economy reopened, surpassing pre-pandemic quarterly income. See Table 2 for additional details.

, to for the quarter ending compared to for the same period in 2020. Secondary market mortgage originations were up 53% over the prior year. In addition, debit card interchange income was positively impacted in the first quarter 2021 as the economy reopened, surpassing pre-pandemic quarterly income. See Table 2 for additional details. Non-interest expense for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 was $4.3 million , an increase of 2.4% or $102 thousand for the same period in 2020. Expense management practices continued as the company transitioned more of the retail banking staff to part-time status, recognizing the reduction of "in-branch" transactions. The savings were partly offset by increases in net occupancy expense due to seasonal weather-related expenses, FDIC assessments which were offset by the credit in 2020, and computer services driven by growth. See Table 2 for additional details.

was , an increase of 2.4% or for the same period in 2020. Expense management practices continued as the company transitioned more of the retail banking staff to part-time status, recognizing the reduction of "in-branch" transactions. The savings were partly offset by increases in net occupancy expense due to seasonal weather-related expenses, FDIC assessments which were offset by the credit in 2020, and computer services driven by growth. See Table 2 for additional details. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets including OREO was 0.02% compared to 0.18% for Q1 2020.

Net loan recoveries for the first quarter of 2021 were 0.020% compared to net loan recoveries in the first quarter of 2020 of 0.011%.

The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 10.31% compared to 10.42% as of March 31 , 2020. The subordinated debt raise in the third quarter of 2020 and improved earnings have allowed BCT to support the significant growth in total assets over the past year.

Linked Quarter Q1 2021 Compared to Q4 2020

Total assets were $661.4 million , compared to $620.7 million as of December 31, 2020 , growth of $40.7 million , or 6.6% for the quarter.

, compared to as of , growth of , or 6.6% for the quarter. Securities increased $7.6 million to $70.8 million as of March 31, 2021 .

to as of . Loans grew $5.9 million during Q1 2021, or 1.2% for the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, portfolio loans decreased $2.2 million . Commercial and mortgage loan paydowns/payoffs and new loan originations with settlement dates pushed to second quarter 2021 contributed to portfolio balances being slightly down for the quarter.

during Q1 2021, or 1.2% for the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, portfolio loans decreased . Commercial and mortgage loan paydowns/payoffs and new loan originations with settlement dates pushed to second quarter 2021 contributed to portfolio balances being slightly down for the quarter. Deposits and cash management accounts increased $39.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, or 7.2%.

in the first quarter of 2021, or 7.2%. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.22% compared to 3.07% in the fourth quarter of 2020. While both quarters were positively impacted from the PPP fee acceleration due to forgiveness, $515 thousand was realized during the first quarter of 2021, a 44% increase compared to fourth quarter 2020. Excluding the impact from PPP in both quarters, the net interest margin improvement would have been 7 basis points. The 10-basis point decrease in deposit costs realized during the first quarter of 2021 outweighed the minimal decreases in securities and loan yields.

was realized during the first quarter of 2021, a 44% increase compared to fourth quarter 2020. Excluding the impact from PPP in both quarters, the net interest margin improvement would have been 7 basis points. The 10-basis point decrease in deposit costs realized during the first quarter of 2021 outweighed the minimal decreases in securities and loan yields. The allowance for loan losses was 1.08% of total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021 compared to 1.09% of total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2020 . Excluding PPP loans, the allowance to loans was 1.21% as of March 31, 2021 and 1.20% as of December 31, 2020 .

compared to 1.09% of total loans outstanding as of . Excluding PPP loans, the allowance to loans was 1.21% as of and 1.20% as of . Non-interest income was $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 , an increase of $28 thousand over the prior quarter.

for the three months ended , an increase of over the prior quarter. Non-interest expense decreased 8.5% or $398 thousand to $4.3 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 . During the fourth quarter of 2020, $203 thousand of one-time costs were incurred consisting of a FHLB prepayment penalty on the early repayment of a borrowing and digital banking conversion costs. An emphasis on expense management provided additional savings throughout many categories.

to for the quarter ending compared to for the quarter ending . During the fourth quarter of 2020, of one-time costs were incurred consisting of a FHLB prepayment penalty on the early repayment of a borrowing and digital banking conversion costs. emphasis on expense management provided additional savings throughout many categories. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets including OREO was 0.02% for both reporting periods.

Net loan recoveries for the first quarter 2021 were 0.020% compared to net loan recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2020 of 0.015%.

The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT in the first quarter 2021 was 10.31% compared to 10.23% in the fourth quarter, both above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized bank.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Update

BCT is participating in Round 2 of the PPP. As of March 31, 2021 , BCT has received approval by SBA on $28.1 million and is expecting to realize approximately $1.3 million in fees, net of related expenses. Approximately $27.7 million was funded as of March 31, 2021 .

, BCT has received approval by SBA on and is expecting to realize approximately in fees, net of related expenses. Approximately was funded as of . As of March 31, 2021 , the total for Round 1 and Round 2 PPP loans outstanding was $54.6 million . Remaining net fees to be recognized from Round 1 approximates $400 thousand .

Loan Payment Deferrals

Loans participating in the loan deferment program under the Cares Act totaled $14.2 million as of March 31, 2021 or 3.2% of the loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans. This is a decrease from $20.2 million or 4.5% as of December 31, 2020 . Nearly all of the loans are commercial and the Company monitors monthly the impact of the pandemic on these remaining borrowing relationships and is confident each will return to normal payments. As of April 19, 2021 , total deferrals were down to $10.0 million or 2.2% of the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans.

Dividend Announcement

Previously announced on April 20, 2021 , the Board of Directors declared a $0.08 per share dividend payable to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2021 for payment on May 11, 2021 . We are pleased to reward our shareholders by increasing the dividend by 14.3% in recognition of the Company's results.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 and celebrating its 150th anniversary year, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). The Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and one loan production office. BCT's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the All point® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. Table 1 Quarterly Financial Data





















Three Months Ended (Unaudited- dollars in thousands, except per share data)















3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Earnings Performance











Interest and Dividend Income $5,593 $5,484 $5,340 $5,297 $5,220

Interest Expense 636 783 847 894 976

Net Interest Income 4,957 4,701 4,493 4,403 4,244

Provision For Loan Losses - 150 300 525 466

Non-Interest Income 1,598 1,570 1,530 1,365 1,288

Non-Interest Expense 4,266 4,664 4,285 4,199 4,164



Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,289 1,457 1,438 1,044 902

Income Tax Expense 511 315 340 218 183



Net Income $1,778 $1,142 $1,098 $826 $719

















Return On Average Equity 12.97% 8.29% 8.07% 6.21% 5.51%

Return On Average Assets 1.12% 0.72% 0.71% 0.57% 0.56%

Net Interest Margin 3.22% 3.07% 3.01% 3.14% 3.41%





















3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020















Balance Sheet Highlights











Total Assets $661,376 $620,683 $630,963 $606,951 $540,615

Investment Securities 70,819 63,207 53,349 48,785 49,218

Loans held for sale 3,441 2,713 2,260 770 4,103

Loans, Net of allowance 494,407 488,580 471,694 470,980 414,351

Deposits And Cash Management Accounts 591,460 551,535 557,860 536,492 472,395

Subordinated Debt 9,747 9,734 9,720 - -

Shareholders' Equity $55,545 $54,812 $54,117 $53,602 $52,800





















































3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020















Shareholders' Value (per share)











Earnings Per Share, Basic $0.43 $0.28 $0.27 $0.20 $0.17

Earnings Per Share, Diluted 0.43 0.28 0.27 0.20 0.17

Cash Dividends Declared (per share) 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07

Book Value At Period End (per share) $13.44 $13.26 $13.09 $12.97 $12.77

End of period number of shares outstanding 4,133,811 4,133,811 4,133,811 4,133,811 4,133,811





















3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020















Safety and Soundness











Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Leverage Ratio)* 10.31% 10.23% 9.06% 9.38% 10.42%

Non-Performing Assets As A Percentage Of













Total Assets Including OREO 0.02% 0.02% 0.04% 0.15% 0.18%

Allowance For Loan Losses As A Percentage Of













Period End Loans 1.08% 1.09% 1.09% 0.99% 1.00%

Ratio Of Net Recoveries Annualized During The Period To













Average Loans Outstanding During The Period -0.020% -0.015% -0.154% -0.012% -0.011%















* The capital ratios presented are for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the

|unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures.







CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.





Noninterest Income & Noninterest Expense Table 2

Three Months Ended















(Unaudited- dollars in thousands)















3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Noninterest Income:











Trust and financial services $341 $310 $307 $274 $279

Service charges on deposit accounts 191 233 218 163 266

Secondary Market Income 434 419 282 386 277

Interchange fees 429 404 401 368 322

Other operating income 203 204 322 174 144



Total Noninterest Income $1,598 $1,570 $1,530 $1,365 $1,288















Noninterest Expenses:











Salaries and employee benefits $2,285 $2,470 $2,418 $2,454 $2,386

Net occupancy expense of premises 278 258 244 259 258

Furniture and equipment expenses 375 401 369 346 333

Advertising and public relations 56 43 46 21 46

Computer services and communications 314 322 307 284 262

Professional services 238 255 205 186 213

Foreclosed property expense - - - (10) 26

ATM and check card expenses 172 195 179 168 174

Other operating expenses 548 720 517 491 466



Total Noninterest Expenses $4,266 $4,664 $4,285 $4,199 $4,164

















SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

www.mybct.bank

