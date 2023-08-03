POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, earned $1.783 million or $0.43 per share compared to $1.605 million or $0.39 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $2.042 million in the first quarter of 2023 or $0.49 per share.

Net income was $3.825 million for the first six months of 2023 or $0.92 per share compared to $3.274 million or $0.79 per share for the same period in 2022, a 16.5% increase in per share earnings.

Alice P. Frazier, CEO and President commented, "I am particularly proud of the BCT team's continued efforts on building long-term relationships with our clients that is based upon delivering the needed products coupled with a high level of service. In addition to solid loan and deposit growth, our wealth division continues to grow revenues." Frazier added, "As a result of our consistent success in executing on our strategic goals, we were able to raise our dividend this quarter from $0.09 per share to $0.10 per share, an 11.1% increase."

Frazier continued, "Our efforts for the remainder of the year will be focused on balancing the impact of the rising cost of deposits, liquidity, and overall deposit growth against slowing loan growth, all the while maintaining solid profitability."

Selected Highlights

Total assets were $794.0 million as of Q2 2023 compared to $740.6 million as of Q2 2022, an increase of $53.4 million or 7.2%.

as of Q2 2023 compared to as of Q2 2022, an increase of or 7.2%. Investment securities were $85.4 million as of Q2 2023 compared to $83.1 million as of Q2 2022. All investment securities are classified as available for sale (AFS).

as of Q2 2023 compared to as of Q2 2022. All investment securities are classified as available for sale (AFS). Loans were $645.1 million as of Q2 2023 compared to $572.2 million as of Q2 2022, an increase of $72.9 million or 12.7%, and up $22.6 million or 3.6% since Q4 2022.

as of Q2 2023 compared to as of Q2 2022, an increase of or 12.7%, and up or 3.6% since Q4 2022. Total deposits grew to $706.7 million as of Q2 2023, up $43.8 million or 6.6% since Q2 2022, and were up $41.2 million since Q4 2022, or 6.2%.

as of Q2 2023, up or 6.6% since Q2 2022, and were up since Q4 2022, or 6.2%. Deposits not covered by FDIC insurance, securities, and other pledged collateral were less than 10% of total deposits as of Q2 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision net income excluding Payment Protection Program Loan (PPP) fees and PPP interest income was $5.149 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to $3.873 million for the same period in 2022, a 32.9% increase.

for the first six months of 2023 compared to for the same period in 2022, a 32.9% increase. Net interest income was $12.8 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to $11.0 million in the first six months of 2022, a 16.2% increase.

for the first six months of 2023 compared to in the first six months of 2022, a 16.2% increase. Tangible capital increased $4.755 million since Q2 2022.

since Q2 2022. Return on Assets (ROA) for the first six months of 2023 was 1.00% compared to 0.92% in the same period in 2022.

Return on Equity (ROE) for the first six months of 2023 was 12.45% compared to 11.07% in the first six months of 2022.

Q2 2023 Compared to Q2 2022

Excluding PPP loans, loan growth of $75.2 million was driven by the commercial business line with growth of $59.3 million , the mortgage business line with growth of $12.6 million , and the home equity business line with growth of $4.5 million , offset by a decrease in consumer and other loans of $1.2 million .

was driven by the commercial business line with growth of , the mortgage business line with growth of , and the home equity business line with growth of , offset by a decrease in consumer and other loans of . Non-owner-occupied office property loans were $45.0 million or 7.0% of the total loan portfolio as of Q2 2023. The majority of the office property loans are for main street, small offices.

or 7.0% of the total loan portfolio as of Q2 2023. The majority of the office property loans are for main street, small offices. Securities portfolio duration as of Q2 2023 was 4.08 compared to 4.31 as of Q2 2022.

Net unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio were $10.6 million as of Q2 2023 and $8.7 million as of Q2 2022.

as of Q2 2023 and as of Q2 2022. Total deposits increased $43.8 million or 6.6% since Q2 2022.The increase is attributable to an $11.5 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits (7.3% growth) and a $32.3 million increase in interest bearing deposits (6.4% growth).

or 6.6% since Q2 2022.The increase is attributable to an increase in non-interest bearing deposits (7.3% growth) and a increase in interest bearing deposits (6.4% growth). The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 10.04% as of Q2 2023 compared to 10.18% as of Q2 2022. The tangible equity / tangible assets ratio for the Company improved to 7.86% from 7.79% as of Q2 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.28% for the quarter compared to 3.33% in Q2 2022. Excluding PPP income, net interest margin was unchanged at 3.28% for Q2 2023 compared to 3.19% for Q2 2022.

Net interest income increased $437 thousand for the quarter compared to Q2 2022, or 7.5%. Excluding PPP income, net interest income increased $733 thousand for the quarter compared to Q2 2022, or 13.2%.

for the quarter compared to Q2 2022, or 7.5%. Excluding PPP income, net interest income increased for the quarter compared to Q2 2022, or 13.2%.

The earning asset yield increased 80 basis points (bps) compared to Q2 2022 while interest bearing deposit costs increased by 119 bps compared to Q2 2022.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.05% of total loans outstanding as of Q2 2023 and 1.01% as Q2 2022.

A provision for credit losses of $191 thousand was recorded in the current quarter compared to $242 thousand in Q2 2022.

was recorded in the current quarter compared to in Q2 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets including Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) was 0.33% as of Q2 2023 compared to 0.01% as of Q2 2022. The increase is a result of one commercial relationship and currently management does not expect a loss. There was no OREO as of June 30, 2023 or June 30, 2022 .

or . Non-interest income for the quarter was $1.7 million , an increase of $173 thousand or 11.6% compared to Q2 2022 with increases primarily in Wealth and Investments and secondary market income. See Table 3 for additional details.

, an increase of or 11.6% compared to Q2 2022 with increases primarily in Wealth and Investments and secondary market income. See Table 3 for additional details. Wealth and Investments continues to have a strong year in both adding new accounts and additional fee income related to settling estates.



Secondary market income was up 73% due to a shift in strategy to sell more loans in the secondary market compared to 2022.

Non-interest expense was $5.5 million for Q2 2023, an increase of $429 thousand or 8.5% over Q2 2022. See Table 3 for additional details.

for Q2 2023, an increase of or 8.5% over Q2 2022. See Table 3 for additional details. The increase was across numerous categories to support growth initiatives.

Linked Quarter Q2 2023 Compared to Q1 2023

Total assets increased slightly during the quarter to $794.0 million , an increase of $1.7 million .

, an increase of . Loans increased $18.1 million in the quarter, or 2.9%, since Q1 2023. The increase was primarily in commercial loans.

in the quarter, or 2.9%, since Q1 2023. The increase was primarily in commercial loans. Securities portfolio duration was 4.08 as of Q2 2023 compared to 4.46 as of Q1 2023.

Net unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio were $10.6 million as of Q2 2023 and $8.7 million as of Q1 2023.

as of Q2 2023 and as of Q1 2023. Deposits increased $1.9 million compared to Q1 2023. Excluding brokered CDs, core deposit growth was $10.2 million or 1.5%.

compared to Q1 2023. Excluding brokered CDs, core deposit growth was or 1.5%. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $3.5 million , the result of continued commercial account growth.

, the result of continued commercial account growth.

Brokered CDs were reduced by $8.2 million during the quarter to $6.1 million .

during the quarter to . Total FHLB borrowings as of both Q2 2023 and Q1 2023 were $6.0 million .

. The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 10.04% compared to 10.25% as of Q1 2023. For the Company, the tangible equity / tangible assets ratio was 7.86% compared to 7.88% as of Q1 2023.

Net interest margin for the quarter was down 29 bps to 3.28% from 3.57% in Q1 2023.

The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 54 bps to 1.55% during Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023 while the yield on total earning assets increased 6 bps to 4.46%.

Available Liquidity.

Our Federal Reserve balance was $27.0 million as of Q2 2023 compared to $42.5 million as of Q1 2023.

as of Q2 2023 compared to as of Q1 2023.

Available borrowing lines were $288 million as of Q2 2023 and $294 million as of Q1 2023.

as of Q2 2023 and as of Q1 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 1.05% of total loans outstanding as of Q2 2023 and Q1 2023.

A provision for credit losses of $191 thousand was recorded in the quarter compared to $31 thousand in Q1 2023. The provision reflects growth in loans in Q2 2023 and an increase in the liability for unfunded commitments.

was recorded in the quarter compared to in Q1 2023. The provision reflects growth in loans in Q2 2023 and an increase in the liability for unfunded commitments. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets including OREO were 0.33% as of Q2 2023 and -0- as of Q1 2023.

Non-interest income increased $330 thousand for the quarter compared to Q1 2023, a 24.7% increase. All areas contributed to this increase as previously disclosed. See Table 3 for additional details.

for the quarter compared to Q1 2023, a 24.7% increase. All areas contributed to this increase as previously disclosed. See Table 3 for additional details. Non-interest expenses increased $281 thousand in the quarter compared to Q1 2023, a 5.4% increase.

in the quarter compared to Q1 2023, a 5.4% increase. The increase was primarily driven by salaries and benefits, advertising and public relations, computer services and communications, and ATM and check card expenses. These were offset by decreases in other professional services and other operating expenses. See Table 3 for additional details.

Dividend Announcement

At our July Board meeting, Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, an 11.1% increase from the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on August 4, 2023, and will be paid on August 11, 2023.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). The Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA), and Washington County (MD). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local municipalities. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.

Table 1



























































Six Months Ended (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)















June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Earnings Performance









Interest and dividend income

$16,580

$12,152

Interest expense

3,781

1,141

Net interest income

12,799

11,011

Provision for credit losses

222

242

Non-interest income

3,004

3,169

Non-interest expense

10,653

9,736



Income Before Income Tax Expense

4,928

4,202

Income tax expense

1,103

928



Net Income

$3,825

$3,274















Return on average equity

12.45 %

11.07 %

Return on average assets

1.00 %

0.92 %

Net interest margin

3.42 %

3.19 %





















June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022













Balance Sheet Highlights









Total assets

$794,015

$740,629

Investment securities

85,350

83,077

Loans held for sale

2,086

-

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,758 in 2023 and $5,795 in 2022

638,381

566,423

Deposits

706,660

662,892

Long term FHLB borrowings

6,000

-

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

9,868

9,812

Shareholders' equity

$62,441

$57,686













































June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022













Shareholders' Value (per share)









Earnings per share, basic

$0.92

$0.79

Earnings per share, diluted

0.92

0.79

Cash dividends declared (per share)

0.18

0.17

Book value at period end (per share)

$15.07

$13.92

End of period number of shares outstanding

4,144,561

4,144,561





















June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022













Safety and Soundness









Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)*

10.04 %

10.18 %

Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets

7.86 %

7.79 %

Non-performing assets as a percentage of











total assets including OREO

0.33 %

0.01 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of











period end loans

1.05 %

1.01 %

Ratio of net recoveries annualized during the period to











average loans outstanding during the period

-0.010 %

-0.018 %



* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. Quarterly Financial Data TABLE 2

































Three Months Ended (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)























6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Earnings Performance



















Interest and dividend income $8,548

$8,032

$7,789

$7,123

$6,421

Interest expense 2,272

1,509

987

663

582

Net interest income 6,276

6,523

6,802

6,460

5,839

Provision for credit losses 191

31

165

225

242

Non-interest income 1,667

1,337

1,419

1,495

1,494

Non-interest expense 5,467

5,186

5,553 ** 5,045

5,038



Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,285

2,643

2,503

2,685

2,053

Income tax expense 502

601

550

601

448



Net Income $1,783

$2,042

$1,953

$2,084

$1,605

























Return on average equity 11.41 %

13.52 %

14.74 %

13.97 %

11.00 %

Return on average assets 0.91 %

1.09 %

1.13 %

1.10 %

0.89 %

Net interest margin 3.28 %

3.57 %

3.63 %

3.49 %

3.33 %





























6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022























Balance Sheet Highlights



















Total assets $794,015

$792,332

$756,050

$772,546

$740,629

Investment securities 85,350

88,605

88,743

96,779

83,077

Loans held for sale 2,086

292

-

255

-

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 638,381

620,436

616,382

592,374

566,423

Deposits 706,660

704,717

665,469

694,060

662,892

Long term FHLB borrowings 6,000

6,000

-

-

-

Short term overnight borrowings -

-

11,720

-

-

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 9,868

9,854

9,839

9,826

9,812

Shareholders' equity $62,441

$62,416

$60,460

$57,622

$57,686













































































6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022























Shareholders' Value (per share)



















Earnings per share, basic $0.43

$0.49

$0.47

$0.50

$0.39

Earnings per share, diluted 0.43

0.49

0.47

0.50

0.39

Cash dividends declared (per share) 0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

Book value at period end (per share) $15.07

$15.06

$14.59

$13.90

$13.92

End of period number of shares outstanding 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561





























6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022























Safety and Soundness



















Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)* 10.04 %

10.25 %

10.08 %

9.98 %

10.18 %

Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets 7.86 %

7.88 %

8.00 %

7.46 %

7.79 %

Non-performing assets as a percentage of





















total assets including OREO 0.33 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of





















period end loans 1.05 %

1.05 %

1.00 %

1.01 %

1.01 %

Ratio of net recoveries annualized during the period to





















average loans outstanding during the period -0.011 %

-0.009 %

-0.008 %

-0.003 %

-0.033 %



* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures. ** Includes $367k loss on sale of securities.



















CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. Noninterest Income & Noninterest Expense Three Months Ended

TABLE 3











(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)























6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Noninterest Income:



















Wealth and Investments $425

$390

$344

$370

$379

Service charges on deposit accounts 266

230

268

267

253

Secondary market income 232

82

92

180

134

Interchange fees 523

484

511

504

517

Other operating income 221

151

204

174

211



Total Noninterest Income $1,667

$1,337

$1,419

$1,495

$1,494























Noninterest Expenses:



















Salaries and employee benefits $3,061

$2,863

$2,823

$2,921

$2,815

Net occupancy expense of premises 254

259

260

246

251

Furniture and equipment expenses 369

334

342

324

356

Advertising and public relations 133

66

76

84

75

Computer services and communications 454

409

457

401

390

Other professional services 258

289

312

217

269

ATM and check card expenses 275

227

222

225

214

Loss on sale of AFS securities -

-

367

-

-

Other operating expenses 663

739

694

627

668



Total Noninterest Expenses $5,467

$5,186

$5,553

$5,045

$5,038

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND RATES



TABLE 4























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) 6/30/2023

3/31/2023 6/30/2022 ASSETS: Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans:





















Loans held for sale $ 3,824 $ 42 4.41 %

$ 559 $ 9 6.53 %

$ 565 $ 5 3.55 % Portfolio loans (1) 634,716 7,561 4.78 %

625,192 7,316 4.75 %

557,592 5,936 4.27 % Available for sale securities (2) 96,567 542 2.25 %

97,790 551 2.29 %

92,425 373 1.62 % Federal Reserve 31,099 361 4.66 %

14,055 125 3.61 %

50,166 95 0.76 % Other interest earning assets 2,237 42 7.53 %

2,696 31 4.66 %

2,627 12 1.83 % Total Interest Earning Assets 768,443 $ 8,548 4.46 %

740,292 $ 8,032 4.40 %

703,375 $ 6,421 3.66 % Other Assets 17,987





17,836





19,752



Total Assets $ 786,430





$ 758,128





$ 723,127



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing Deposits $ 533,088 $ 2,056 1.55 %

$ 506,352 $ 1,266 1.01 %

$ 487,073 $ 433 0.36 % Federal Funds and repurchase agreements 4,468 8 0.72 %

3,842 7 0.74 %

10,644 11 0.41 % Subordinated debt 9,859 139 5.65 %

9,845 139 5.73 %

9,804 138 5.65 % FHLB advances 6,000 69 4.61 %

8,858 97 4.44 %

- - 0.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 553,415 $ 2,272 1.65 %

528,897 $ 1,509 1.16 %

507,521 $ 582 0.46 % Non-interest-bearing deposits and other liabilities 170,339





167,982





157,082



Total Liabilities 723,754





696,879





664,603



Stockholders' Equity 62,676





61,249





58,524



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 786,430





$ 758,128





$ 723,127



























Interest Rate Spread



2.81 %





3.24 %





3.20 % Net Interest Income

$ 6,276





$ 6,523





$ 5,839

Net Interest Margin



3.28 %





3.57 %





3.33 %



(1) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (2) Average balances exclude unrealized gains/losses.





