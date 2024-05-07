POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, earned $1.675 million or $0.40 per share compared to $2.042 million or $0.49 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $1.710 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 or $0.41 per share.

The quarter ended December 31, 2023, was impacted by a $154 thousand pre-tax loss on sales of securities. Excluding this loss, the earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have been $1.830 million or $0.44 per share.

Alice P. Frazier, CEO and President, commented, "The first quarter of 2024 was slower than years past in terms of portfolio loan and deposit growth. There continues to be hesitation by businesses to borrow for growth. After five years of steady growth in both balance sheets and earnings, this timid borrowing climate is a change for us. However, this gives us a great opportunity to further focus on operational improvements. In addition, our sales teams are intentional with their activities towards our strategic initiatives and niche business programs. Other actions taken, including periodic restructurings of the bond portfolio, have helped partially mitigate pressure from rising deposit costs. Our efforts on efficiency continue to be a keen focus as we manage to hold profitability in the forefront."

Frazier continued, "We were extremely pleased to announce a 20% increase in the dividend. The increase reflects the consistent success we are having executing on our strategic growth goals."

Selected Highlights

Total assets were $855.3 million as of Q1 2024 compared to $792.3 million as of Q1 2023, an increase of 8.0% or $63.0 million . Total assets were up $24.8 million since Q4 2023, or 3.0%.

as of Q1 2024 compared to as of Q1 2023, an increase of 8.0% or . Total assets were up since Q4 2023, or 3.0%. Return on Assets (ROA) in Q1 2024 was 0.81% compared to 1.09% in Q1 2023, and 0.85% in the linked quarter.

Return on Equity (ROE) in Q1 2024 was 10.00% compared to 13.52% in Q1 2023, and 11.21% in the linked quarter.

Net interest income was $6.4 million in Q1 2024 compared to $6.5 million in Q1 2023, and $6.8 million in Q4 2023.

in Q1 2024 compared to in Q1 2023, and in Q4 2023. Pre-tax pre-provision net income was $2.344 million in Q1 2024 compared to $2.643 million in Q1 2023, for a decrease of 11.3%, and up $154 thousand or 7.0% for the linked quarter.

in Q1 2024 compared to in Q1 2023, for a decrease of 11.3%, and up or 7.0% for the linked quarter. Loans were $655.6 million as of Q1 2024, an increase of $28.6 million , or 4.6% over the $627.0 million as of Q1 2023, and up $4.3 million on a linked quarter basis, or 1.0%.

as of Q1 2024, an increase of , or 4.6% over the as of Q1 2023, and up on a linked quarter basis, or 1.0%. Total deposits grew to $762.9 million as of Q1 2024, up $58.2 million or 8.3% since Q1 2023, and were up $23.2 million since Q4 2023, or 3.1%.

as of Q1 2024, up or 8.3% since Q1 2023, and were up since Q4 2023, or 3.1%. After March 31, 2024 , investment securities were sold resulting in an after-tax loss of $300 thousand to continue our efforts to take advantage of higher interest rates by restructuring the bond portfolio for greater yield.

Linked Quarter Q1 2024 Compared to Q4 2023

Asset growth for the quarter was $24.8 million , or 3.0%, reaching $855.3 million .

, or 3.0%, reaching . Loan growth was $4.3 million or 1% for the quarter.

or 1% for the quarter. Net unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio increased $500 thousand moving to $9.2 million from $8.7 million in Q4 2023.

moving to from in Q4 2023. Deposits increased $23.2 million during the quarter or 3.1% from Q4 2023. Growth occurred in both interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. Interest-bearing deposits increased $13.9 million or 2.4%. Noninterest bearing deposits also increased by $9.3 million or 5.8%.

during the quarter or 3.1% from Q4 2023. The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT improved 21 basis points (bps) moving to 9.98% up from 9.77% as of Q4 2023. For the Company, the tangible equity / tangible assets ratio was 7.92% compared to 8.05% as of Q4 2023.

Net interest margin for the quarter decreased 13 bps to 3.16% from 3.29% in Q4 2023. For most of Q4 2023, BCT benefitted from a large deposit earning a below market rate causing the higher margin in Q4 2023. The deposit was repriced on January 1, 2024 , to market rates. The yield on loans increased 7 bps to 5.07%. The yield on the securities portfolio increased 14 bps to 2.86%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 28 bps to 2.19%.

, to market rates. The allowance for credit losses was 1.04% of total loans outstanding as of Q1 2024 and 1.02% as of Q4 2023.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.32% for both Q1 2024 and Q4 2023.

Non-interest income was down 2.9% or $48 thousand attributable to decreases in Wealth and Investment income and other operating income, partly offset by an increase in secondary market income. See Table 2 for additional details.

attributable to decreases in Wealth and Investment income and other operating income, partly offset by an increase in secondary market income. See Table 2 for additional details. Non-interest expense was $5.7 million for Q1 2024, a decrease of $604 thousand from Q4 2023. During Q4 2023, we had several one-time expenses totaling $315 thousand and security losses of $154 thousand . Excluding these one-time items and security losses, expenses decreased $135 thousand or 2.3%. Lower incentives in Q1 2024 accounted for much of the decrease from Q4 2023. See Table 2 for additional details. One-time expenses in Q4 2023 included professional fees related to core processing contract negotiations, check fraud losses, and other employee related benefits.

for Q1 2024, a decrease of from Q4 2023. During Q4 2023, we had several one-time expenses totaling and security losses of . Excluding these one-time items and security losses, expenses decreased or 2.3%. Lower incentives in Q1 2024 accounted for much of the decrease from Q4 2023. See Table 2 for additional details.

Q1 2024 Compared to Q1 2023

Loan growth of $28.6 million , or 4.6%, was driven primarily by commercial loan growth of $20.5 million , mortgage loan growth of $5.6 million , and other loan growth of $2.5 million . Non-owner-occupied office property loans were $44.3 million or 6.8% of the total loan portfolio as of Q1 2024. Most of the office property loans are for main street, small offices.

, or 4.6%, was driven primarily by commercial loan growth of , mortgage loan growth of , and other loan growth of . Securities portfolio duration as of Q1 2024 was 4.15 compared to 4.46 as of Q1 2023. Net unrealized losses in the AFS portfolio were $9.2 million as of Q1 2024 and $8.7 million as of Q1 2023.

Total deposits increased $58.2 million or 8.3%. Non-interest-bearing deposits were up $4.9 million or 3%, while interest bearing deposits were up $53.3 million or 9.9%. Core deposit growth was $72.6 million or 10.5%.

or 8.3%. Non-interest-bearing deposits were up or 3%, while interest bearing deposits were up or 9.9%. Core deposit growth was or 10.5%. The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 9.98% as of Q1 2024 compared to 10.25% as of Q1 2023. The tangible equity / tangible assets ratio for the Company was 7.92% as of Q1 2024 and 7.88% as of Q1 2023.

Net interest margin was 3.16% for Q1 2024 compared to 3.57% in Q1 2023. The earning asset yield increased 42 basis points (bps) to 4.82% compared to Q1 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 118 bps to 2.19% compared to Q1 2023. See Table 3 for additional details.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.04% of total loans outstanding as of Q1 2024 and 1.05% as of Q 1 2023.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.32% as of Q1 2024. There were none as of Q1 2023.

Non-interest income for the quarter was $1.6 million , an increase of $277 thousand or 20.7% compared to Q1 2023. Increases were across all categories with strength from secondary market income and other operating income. Other operating income was up due to increased income from CSV Life Insurance due to the restructuring in 2023, non-recurring other loan recoveries, and income from equity security valuations. Wealth and Investments fee income continues to perform at consistently higher levels. See Table 2 for additional details.

, an increase of or 20.7% compared to Q1 2023. Increases were across all categories with strength from secondary market income and other operating income. Other operating income was up due to increased income from CSV Life Insurance due to the restructuring in 2023, non-recurring other loan recoveries, and income from equity security valuations. Wealth and Investments fee income continues to perform at consistently higher levels. See Table 2 for additional details. Non-interest expense was $5.7 million for Q1 2024, an increase of $476 thousand or 9.2% over Q1 2023. The increase is driven by salaries and employee benefits, computer services and communications, other professional fees, and other operating expenses across a number of categories. Strategic hires in the second half of 2023 and continued investments in training and technology to support growth contributed to the year over year increases. These increases were partly offset by reductions in incentive expenses in Q1 2024. See Table 2 for additional details.

Dividend Announcement

At our April Board meeting, Potomac Bancshares, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, a 20.0% increase from the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on May 3, 2024, and will be paid on May 10, 2024,

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). The Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2023 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.

Quarterly Financial Data

TABLE 1

























Three Months Ended (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Earnings Performance





















Interest and dividend income $9,747

$9,827

$9,176

$8,548

$8,032



Interest expense 3,356

3,034

2,752

2,272

1,509



Net interest income 6,391

6,793

6,424

6,276

6,523



Provision for credit losses 180

-

-

191

31



Non-interest income 1,614

1,662

1,633

1,667

1,337



Non-interest expense 5,662

6,266 ** 5,821 *** 5,467

5,186





Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,163

2,189

2,236

2,285

2,643



Income tax expense 488

479

507

502

601





Net Income $1,675

$1,710

$1,729

$1,783

$2,042





























Return on average equity 10.00 %

11.21 %

11.86 %

11.41 %

13.52 %



Return on average assets 0.81 %

0.85 %

0.93 %

0.91 %

1.09 %



Net interest margin 3.16 %

3.29 %

3.23 %

3.28 %

3.57 %

































3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023



























Balance Sheet Highlights





















Total assets $855,330

$830,555

$809,607

$794,015

$792,332



Investment securities 84,972

84,127

82,575

85,350

88,605



Loans held for sale 2,210

678

2,159

2,086

292



Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 648,804

644,687

643,921

638,381

620,436



Deposits 762,927

739,680

721,253

706,660

704,717



Long term FHLB borrowings 6,000

6,000

6,000

6,000

6,000



Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 9,912

9,897

9,882

9,868

9,854



Shareholders' equity $67,760

$66,874

$62,770

$62,441

$62,416





















































































3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023



























Shareholders' Value (per share)





















Earnings per share, basic $0.40

$0.41

$0.42

$0.43

$0.49



Earnings per share, diluted $0.40

0.41

0.42

0.43

0.49



Cash dividends declared (per share) $0.10

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.09



Book value at period end (per share) $16.35

$16.14

$15.15

$15.07

$15.06



End of period number of shares outstanding 4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

































3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023



























Safety and Soundness





















Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)* 9.98 %

9.77 %

9.93 %

10.04 %

10.25 %



Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets 7.92 %

8.05 %

7.75 %

7.86 %

7.88 %



Non-performing assets as a percentage of























total assets including OREO 0.32 %

0.32 %

0.33 %

0.33 %

0.00 %



Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of























period end loans 1.04 %

1.02 %

1.04 %

1.05 %

1.05 %



Ratio of net charge offs (recoveries) annualized during the period to























average loans outstanding during the period 0.013 %

0.046 %

0.004 %

-0.011 %

-0.009 %





* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures. ** Includes $154 thousand pre tax loss on sale of securities. *** Includes $274 thousand pre tax loss on sale of securities.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.

Noninterest Income & Noninterest Expense

Three Months Ended TABLE 2





































(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)























3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023 Noninterest Income:



















Wealth and Investments $418

$471

$453

$425

$390

Service charges on deposit accounts 246

254

266

266

230

Secondary market income 196

140

223

232

82

Interchange fees 493

506

515

523

484

Other operating income 261

291

176

221

151



Total Noninterest Income $1,614

$1,662

$1,633

$1,667

$1,337























Noninterest Expenses:



















Salaries and employee benefits 2,984

3,348

$3,083

$3,061

$2,863

Net occupancy expense of premises 276

256

261

254

259

Furniture and equipment expenses 367

341

349

369

334

Advertising and public relations 68

92

105

133

66

Computer services and communications 529

485

486

454

409

Other professional services 348

410

329

258

289

ATM and check card expenses 249

258

243

275

227

Loss on sale of AFS securities -

154

274

-

-

Other operating expenses 841

922

691

663

739



Total Noninterest Expenses $5,662

$6,266

$5,821

$5,467

$5,186

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND RATES TABLE 3



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 ASSETS: Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized)

Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yields/Rate

(annualized) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans:























Loans held for sale $ 1,144 $ 14 4.92 %

$ 1,327 $ 22 6.58 %

$ 559 $ 9 6.53 %

Portfolio loans (1) 652,667 8,225 5.07 %

650,485 8,205 5.00 %

625,192 7,316 4.75 % Available for sale securities (2) 93,519 664 2.86 %

93,172 638 2.72 %

97,790 551 2.29 % Federal Reserve 62,804 801 5.13 %

71,448 920 5.11 %

14,055 125 3.61 % Other interest earning assets 2,357 43 7.34 %

2,438 42 6.83 %

2,696 31 4.66 % Total Interest Earning Assets 812,491 $ 9,747 4.82 %

818,870 $ 9,827 4.76 %

740,292 $ 8,032 4.40 % Other Assets 19,361





16,866





17,836



Total Assets $ 831,852





$ 835,736





$ 758,128



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing Deposits $ 576,456 $ 3,142 2.19 %

$ 585,485 $ 2,819 1.91 %

$ 506,352 $ 1,266 1.01 % Federal Funds and repurchase agreements 3,343 7 0.84 %

3,791 8 0.84 %

3,842 7 0.74 % Subordinated debt 9,902 140 5.69 %

9,887 139 5.58 %

9,845 139 5.73 % FHLB advances 6,000 67 4.49 %

6,000 68 4.50 %

8,858 97 4.44 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 595,701 $ 3,356 2.27 %

605,163 $ 3,034 1.99 %

528,897 $ 1,509 1.16 % Non-interest-bearing deposits and other liabilities 168,770





166,910





167,982



Total Liabilities 764,471





772,073





696,879



Stockholders' Equity 67,381





63,663





61,249



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 831,852





$ 835,736





$ 758,128





























Interest Rate Spread



2.55 %





2.77 %





3.24 % Net Interest Income

$ 6,391





$ 6,793





$ 6,523

Net Interest Margin



3.16 %





3.29 %





3.57 %



(1) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (2) Average balances exclude unrealized gains/losses.

