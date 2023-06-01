Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Welcomes Michael Huber of Belfort Furniture and Stone Tower Winery to the Board of Directors

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) – Potomac Bancshares, Inc., the one holding company of BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announces the appointment of Michael Huber to its Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2023.

Michael (Mike) Huber, new member of PTBS Board of Directors.

Huber is the Founder and CEO of Belfort Furniture, Inc., a "National Home Furniture Retailer" signifying Belfort as a Top 100 furniture store in the United States where it delivers up to 5,000 pieces of furniture a week to over 200 homes a day. Belfort is family-owned and was founded in 1987. It is headquartered in Loudoun County, Virginia where it has been voted Best Furniture Store for 28 years by the Loudoun Times-Mirror's annual Best of Loudoun readers' poll. Additionally, Huber founded the stylish Stone Tower Winery, also located in Loudoun County. Founded in 2009, the winery cultivates its vineyard to produce craft wines of exceptional quality. Stone Tower is one of the most visited wineries in the region and a sought-after wedding venue. It was listed as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Company in 2018 and 2019.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Board of Directors," stated Dr. Keith Berkeley, Chairman of the Board for PTBS and BCT. "His experience in building successful businesses from the ground up will provide insightful perspectives for our strategic oversight, especially for Northern Virginia. We're also excited to have Mike's notable community commitment that is a perfect fit with our principle of neighbor helping neighbor."

Supporting initiatives that contribute to helping local businesses and families prosper has been a lifelong endeavor for Huber. He currently serves on the Route 28 Commission Advisory Board formed to strategically address transportation issues in one of the most important business corridors surrounding Dulles International Airport, Fairfax County and Loudoun County, Virginia. Past service has included a number of business and philanthropic efforts including being a member of the Loudoun CEO Cabinet and a Board member of the Oatlands Historic House & Gardens in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Having two companies whose products derive from forestry and agriculture, Huber is committed to green sustainability by contributing over 468,000 tree seedlings to the State of Virginia reforestation initiatives. He has also championed the funding of 4,822 local children to attend YMCA summer camp programs as well as 263 YMCA full-year after school programs. Additionally, Huber helped raise over $2.8 million for the Virginia Vine "Jimmy V" charity by hosting auction galas at his Stone Tower Winery. Proceeds support cancer research at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Inova, and other medical research facilities.

For contributions as noted above plus his exhaustive leadership in support of City of Hope cancer care initiatives, Huber was awarded the International Home Furnishing Association's Spirit of Life Award, recognizing industry leaders for their outstanding professional and philanthropic contributions, who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for a century and whose professional and humanitarian accomplishments are worthy of celebration.

Huber earned an AAS in Business Management from Northern Virginia Community College.

Residing in Loudoun County, Virginia with his wife, the Hubers enjoy spending time with their three adult children and three grandchildren.

About Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $792 million in assets as of March 31, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. BCT was voted "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank .

