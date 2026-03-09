Potomac Bank Announces President and CEO Alice Frazier Elected ICBA Chairman

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID: PTBS) – Potomac Bank announced today that Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO, was elecacted chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) for 2026-27. Her term begins March 9 following the conclusion of ICBA LIVE in San Diego, California.

In an address to attendees, Frazier praised community banks for being a safe harbor for their customers and urged them to commit to "innovate boldly, advocate fiercely, and identify, mentor and educate the next generation of community bank leaders."

"If we do this, we won't just survive, we will lead and I believe we will thrive," Frazier said. She concluded her remarks with a call to join her for ICBA Capital Summit in May. "We have made significant progress. Members of Congress and the administration believe in community banks. This is our time."

Frazier serves in many leadership roles at ICBA. She is chairman of the ICBA Executive Committee and board of directors, and a member of ICBA's Federal Delegate Board and its Policy Development and Nominating committees. She also serves as Executive Committee liaison for the Large Community Bank Council.

Active at the local level as well, Frazier serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Board and is past chairman of the Virginia Association of Community Banks. She currently serves as treasurer on the WVU East Hospital System and for the Loudoun Economic Development Authority, and she is a member of 100 Women Strong.

"Alice found purpose as a financial steward of her community, and turned her passion into action, testifying before Congress, canvasing the country spreading the community banking message, and encouraging others to get involved to preserve the legacy of community banking," said ICBA Immediate Past Chairman Jack Hopkins, president and CEO of CorTrust Bank in Sioux Falls, S.D. "Alice will bring that same visionary leadership and determination to her role as chairman as ICBA works to empower the community banks that power local communities."

ICBA is the only national advocacy organization dedicated exclusively to promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions. With the high-tech, high-touch banking services that consumers expect, community banks offer the best financial-services options for millions of consumers, small businesses, and agricultural enterprises.

