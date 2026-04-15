Potomac Bank Promotes Lance Nobles, CCIM, to Executive Vice President, Director of Commercial Real Estate Lending

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID: PTBS) –Potomac Bank announced today the recent promotion of Lance Nobles, CCIM, to Executive Vice President, Director of Commercial Real Estate Lending.Additional duties include leading the company's newly launched commercial banker development program.Nobles will lead the commercial real estate lending team from their office at 44790 Maynard Square, Suite 200, Ashburn, VA, 20147.

Lance Nobles, CCIM, promoted to Executive Vice President, Director of Commercial Real Estate Lending by Potomac Bank. More info at www.potomac.bank .

"Since joining the Bank in 2019,Lancehas demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and commitment to our mission, particularly in advancing our Commercial Real Estate (CRE) presence and driving growth in Loudoun County and surrounding markets," stated Raymond Goodrich, EVP, Chief Lending Officer. "From strategic planning efforts that shaped our growth to his consistent execution and performance, Lance has delivered outstanding results.His leadership will advance our successes and growth throughout all markets we serve."

Mr. Nobles added, "I am honored and excited to step into this expanded role at Potomac Bank. Developing strong commercial bankers goes hand-in-hand with delivering exceptional banking solutions for our clients. Through our new commercial banker development program, I will continue to work closely with clients while investing in our talent and advancing the bank's long‑term growth strategy."

As an active member of several local community organizations, Mr. Nobles champions the Bank's value of community focus. He participates in civic and community events and service projects throughout the local area.

Mr. Nobles is an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He attended LSU prior to the Banking school where he earned an Executive MBA as well as an undergraduate degree in Marketing. Additionally, Mr. Nobles received the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation in 2014, which recognizes individuals as experts in the commercial and investment real estate industry.

Making his home with his wife and two children in Loudoun County, Virginia, Mr. Nobles and his family are members of St. Theresa Catholic Church. They enjoy spending time exploring the beautiful areas in and around Loudoun County and Northern Virginia, including supporting their children's passion for baseball and field hockey.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $944 million as of December 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bank