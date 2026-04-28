Potomac Bank Appoints Brian J. Hester as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – Potomac Bank announced the recent appointment of Brian J. Hester as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager at its main office in Charles Town, West Virginia.Mr. Hester will support current commercial loan clients and develop new commercial client relationships in the Jefferson County, West Virginia, area.

Brian Hester, newly appointed by Potomac Bank as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. Learn more: www.potomac.bank

"We are pleased to have Brian join our commercial team," stated Raymond Goodrich, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer."His many years of successfully providing high-touch service to business clients will fit well with our team and our 'amazing client experience' philosophy."

Prior to joining Potomac Bank, Mr. Hester served over 10 years with Truist Bank (BB&T), most recently as Vice President for business lending. Prior experience included over five years with First Bank Virginia as Assistant Vice President for lending, inclusive of commercial, personal, and mortgage loans. He began his banking career as a Teller with First Bank of Virginia.

With Potomac Bank's well-recognized focus on community involvement, Mr. Hester is excited to represent the company, bringing his extensive community involvement to bear. He currently serves as Co-Chair for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Gentleman's Luncheon. Previous community service includes: President of the Rotary Club of Winchester; Treasurer and Board Member for Grafton Integrated Health Network; Board Member of the Salvation Army of Winchester; Shenandoah University Business School Advisory Board; Member of the Board Trustees for Braddock Street UMC; and Board Member of Judges Athletic Association. Mr. Hester has also served on local government bodies, including the Winchester Board of Zoning Appeals (past Chairman) and the Virginia Certified Board of Zoning Appeals.

Mr. Hester earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Shenandoah University and a B.A. in Accounting from Randolph-Macon College. He completed the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management as well as the BB&T Banking School at Wake Forest University.

Making his home in Frederick County, Virginia, with his three daughters, Mr. Hester enjoys spending time watching his daughters play soccer, ride horses, and dance. He also enjoys golf and is a motorcycle enthusiast.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $944 million as of December 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bank