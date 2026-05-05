Potomac Bank Announces W. Scott German as Treasury Management Business Development Officer for Northern Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) –Potomac Bank recently named W. Scott German as Vice President, Treasury Management Business Development Officer. Serving the Northern Virginia market, Mr. German will act as a consultant to business clients, delivering high-impact solutions to help them optimize cash flow through payables and receivables, streamlined financial operations, fraud protection, and innovative banking technology. Mr. German can be reached at 703-443-4480 or at the bank's administrative offices at 44790 Maynard Square, Suite 200, Ashburn, Virginia, 20147.

Scott German, newly appointed by Potomac Bank as Vice President, Treasury Management Business Development Officer. www.potomac.bank

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to our Treasury Management program," stated Raymond Goodrich, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. "With a strong command of treasury services and a relationship‑focused approach, Scott will support our clients with solutions designed to scale and adapt as their needs grow."

Prior to joining Potomac Bank, Mr. German led business development efforts for several organizations over a 20-year period. Most recently, he served as the Business Development Executive for veteran-owned Spartan Shield Solutions, a fractional CFO and Accounting firm. Mr. German also served in commercial banking leadership roles, including as a GovCon Commercial Lender with Burke & Herbert Bank and Vice President for small business banking at First Citizens Bank.

An active figure in the Northern Virginia community, Mr. German is passionate about helping his local community. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Crossroads Jobs, Inc., in Leesburg, VA. Past service includes volunteering with the Good Shephard Alliance and The ALS Association.

Mr. German earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Towson University in Baltimore. He is also a graduate of Leadership Loudoun (Virginia), an immersive leadership learning experience, enabling individuals to return to their local community as effective and engaged leaders. He later served as the organization's President for over three years.

Making his home in Loudoun County, Virginia, for nearly 30 years, Mr. German and his wife enjoy an active lifestyle and watching their children play sports. He also enjoys golf, traveling, and is a passionate music enthusiast.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $976 million as of March 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bank