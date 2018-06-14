Potomac Edison Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program

The new employees include 18 line workers who recently graduated from the company's Power Systems Institute (PSI) program established with Blue Ridge Community & Technical College in Martinsburg, W.Va. in 2015. One additional new line worker and two substation electricians graduated from other partnering colleges.

"The PSI program is an effective pipeline for adding well-trained, highly skilled employees to our workforce," said James A. Sears, Jr., vice president of Potomac Edison. "By teaming with our veteran linemen and substation personnel, these new employees will help ensure reliable service for our customers, now and in the future."

The new Potomac Edison lines employees with their hometowns and work locations are:

Jose Becerra , Hagerstown, Md. ; Williamsport, Md.

, ; Aaron Broadwater , Lonaconing, Md. ; Oakland, Md.

, ; Joseph Bryner , Berkeley Springs, W.Va. ; Berkeley Springs, W. Va.

, ; Jasen Byrd , Frederick, Md. ; Frederick, Md.

, ; Ian Charlton , Romney, W. Va. ; Martinsburg, W.Va.

, ; Jordan Davis , Myersville, Md. ; Frederick, Md.

, ; Jordan Dawson , Romney, W.Va. ; Thurmont, Md.

, ; Kyle Eckert , Mt. Airy, Md. ; Mt. Airy, Md.

, ; Carter Funk , Boonsboro, Md. ; Williamsport, Md.

, ; Shane Garrett , Martinsburg, W.Va. ; Martinsburg, W. Va.

, ; Jeremiah Gerhard , Ridgeley, W.Va. ; Cumberland, Md.

, ; Adam Harrison , Mount Airy, Md. ; Mount Airy, Md.

, ; Hayden Hott , Shanks, W.Va. ; Augusta, W.Va.

, ; Trevor Hott , Augusta, W.Va. , Augusta, WV

, , Jonathan Kiewit , Frederick, Md. ; Frederick, Md.

, ; Kyle Kimple , Greensburg, Pa. ; Thurmont, Md.

, ; Jacob Kingsbury , Boonsboro, Md. ; Williamsport, Md.

, ; Brooks Kinna , Frederick, Md. ; Frederick, Md.

, ; Colten Mowry , Hyndman, Pa. ; Cumberland, Md.

The new Potomac Edison substation employees with their hometowns and work locations are:

John Jobes , Morgantown, W.Va. ; Frederick, Md.

, ; Adam VanMeter , Bedford, Pa. ; Frederick, Md.

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

The PSI curriculum for lines employees requires two-and-a-half days each week spent at Blue Ridge completing academic course work, with the remainder of the week spent at a Potomac Edison training facility in Williamsport, Md. All students focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. The graduates earned an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program was developed in 2000, FirstEnergy has hired 1,315 line workers and 419 substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Potomac Edison serves about 263,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and 137,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow on Twitter at @FirstEnergyCorp.

