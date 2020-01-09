Potomac Edison Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program in Maryland

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), recently launched a new program featuring publicly available electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, rebates for both residential and multifamily charger installations, and incentives for EV charging during off-peak hours. "EV Driven," a five-year commission-approved pilot program, will benefit the state's environment by reducing auto emissions.

As part of the program, Potomac Edison will install 59 charging stations, including both Level 2 and DC Fast charging stations, which will be available for public use throughout its Maryland service area. Charging station installations are planned to begin in the coming weeks. Government entities interested in hosting a charging station for public use can learn more and apply at www.potomacedison.com/EVDriven.

The program also provides a $300 rebate for qualified Level 2 EV charging stations for residential customers and a 50 percent rebate for the cost of qualified Level 2 and DC Fast charging stations at multifamily properties, up to $5,000. In addition, residential customers can sign up to earn gift card incentives for using their qualifying EV charging station during off-peak times. Customers can learn more about EV Driven rebates and incentives at www.potomacedison.com/EVDriven.

"The EV Driven program will help make electric vehicle charging in Maryland more accessible, convenient and affordable," said James Sears, President of Maryland Operations for FirstEnergy. "We're excited to support Maryland's efforts toward electric vehicle adoption and to expand the charging station network as we continue providing safe, reliable and affordable service to our customers."

The pilot program was approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission in January 2019 and includes additional EV charging station installations from other Maryland utilities to support a state-wide effort toward reaching 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. The pilot is intended to help Maryland utilities evaluate the benefits of EV charging deployment while remaining cost-effective for customers.

Electric vehicles offer a clean, efficient alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, averaging as low as one-third the cost-per-mile of gasoline. Depending on the battery capacity, EV driving range can vary from about 80 miles up to 280 miles. The installation of public charging stations through the pilot program will help reduce "range anxiety" for EV owners, as well as provide key data to help determine future implementation efforts throughout Maryland and other areas served by FirstEnergy's utilities.

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., serves about 270,000 customers in seven Maryland counties. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editors Note: Photo is a representation of a ChargePoint® DC Fast charging station that is planned for installation as part of the EV Driven program. It's available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

