Potomac Edison Starts Construction on New Substation in Frederick County

West Jefferson project to improve system reliability for 4,300 customers

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has started construction on a new substation that will enhance system reliability for approximately 4,300 customers in the Brunswick, Jefferson and Petersville areas of Frederick County, Maryland.

The company recently began site work for the project, which will be located on more than nine rural acres on Burgee Drive in Jefferson, just south of U.S. 340. The substation will tap into an existing overhead transmission line, reducing the need for additional construction, and will convert 230-kilovolt, high-voltage power to 34.5-kilovolt power that will then be distributed to the local system. The substation is expected to be in service in early 2023.

"With the demand for power rising in Frederick County due to continued growth, this new substation will increase the capacity of our distribution system and help reduce extended outages for thousands of customers we serve," said Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy's Maryland operations.

Potomac Edison continues to strengthen its infrastructure through investments designed to enhance reliability and improve operational efficiency. Late last year, the company completed two new distribution automation projects in Carroll and Garrett counties and installed 13 new substation reclosers in Frederick and Garrett counties to help reduce service interruptions. In addition, Potomac Edison is replacing approximately 50 miles of underground electrical cable across its Maryland service territory each year. By replacing aging cable with new cable featuring a protective outer coating, Potomac Edison can proactively address potential service interruptions and enhance service reliability for customers.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties. The company also serves about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

