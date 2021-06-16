Potomac Edison To Host Local Teachers Through Maryland Chamber Foundation 2021 Externship Program

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), will host two teachers from Washington and Frederick counties this summer as part of the Maryland Chamber Foundation's 2021 Teacher Externship Program. Potomac Edison is one of 13 companies in Maryland participating in the paid externship program, which helps teachers gain valuable technical and career pipeline knowledge that can be passed on to their students.

Bobby Burkhart, a biology teacher at Williamsport High School in Washington County, and Steven Hensley, a physics teacher at Walkersville High School in Frederick County, will spend four weeks at Potomac Edison's headquarters in Williamsport from mid-July through early August. During that period, the two will spend time with company executives learning about various aspects of Potomac Edison's operations, including service reliability, engineering and design, substations, meter reading, vegetation management and emerging technologies.

"Developing qualified talent is vitally important for the future of our company and for ongoing economic development efforts across the state," said James A. Sears, Jr., president of FirstEnergy's Maryland operations and a board member of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. "We look forward to hosting Bobby and Steven this summer and providing them with insights about our business that will help inform their teachings and generate awareness about career opportunities with Potomac Edison."

Now in its third year, the Maryland Chamber Foundation's Teacher Externship Program bridges the gap between businesses and educators by pairing high school teachers with top Maryland businesses that provide hands-on experience in industries related to the subjects they teach. Maryland teachers then bring this knowledge back to the classroom, where they can empower their students with the essential information and skills needed for a future career path. To learn more, visit www.mdchamber.org/foundation/teacher-externships.

To learn more about career opportunities with FirstEnergy, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/careers.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties in Maryland and about 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

