Potrero Medical Highlights Annual American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week As A Key Innovation For Acute Kidney Injury

"Each year, approximately 10 million people worldwide suffer from acute kidney injury, and it kills an estimated 1.75 million of them,¹" commented ASN President Mark Rosenberg, MD, FASN. "ASN is bringing together some of the best minds in the kidney community to figure out how we can save more lives after AKI and kidney failure as well as to improve their quality of life."

For Kidney Week, the society identifies critical topics to highlight on its broadcast ASNtv and selects innovators driving change within each segment.

Potrero Medical's technology, the Accuryn® Monitoring System, was a spotlight innovation on ASNtv for the Acute Kidney Injury segment.

The segment was shown at the conference and globally online. Potrero has continued to promote the campaign after the meeting on YouTube .

"I think it's really going to take a village to improve the care of patients with Acute Kidney Injury We have the National Institutes of Health, we have the ASN, we have nephrology stakeholders, but it's going to take innovative technology companies like Potrero to help move the field forward effectively and efficiently," commented AKI!Now steering committee member Dr. Kathleen D. Liu, Professor of Nephrology and Critical Care Medicine at UCSF.

The video highlighting the technology outlines the burden of acute kidney injury and how Accuryn helps clinicians identify early changes in renal function.

"We are honored to be the highlight at such a prestigious conference like ASN," commented Joe Urban. "The exposure will help with our current product launch as our team is working to bring this technology to patients globally."

Potrero Medical has recently expanded globally, with upcoming launches in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, and Australia.

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care using predictive analytics for early detection of critical illnesses with a focus on Acute Kidney Injury. As a spinout of medical device incubator Theranova LLC, Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com .

