Potts Law Firm Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Kansas City Following Fatal Fiery Trucking Crash

Family of truck driver killed in the crash seeks accountability from trucking company and drivers involved.

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm, a leading plaintiffs' litigation and trial firm, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Kansas City, Missouri on behalf of the daughters of Ralph Pimentel, a commercial truck driver who was killed in a catastrophic semi-truck collision on Interstate 80 in Carbon County, Wyoming.

The lawsuit alleges that the crash resulted from dangerous and negligent actions by multiple parties involved in the operation of commercial vehicles on the highway.

According to the lawsuit, the fatal crash occurred on September 18, 2025, when a tractor-trailer collided with another tractor trailer that had been stopped on or near the shoulder of Interstate 80. Ralph Pimentel was inside the sleeper berth of the truck when the collision occurred and sustained fatal injuries. As a result of the crash, the truck in which he was sleeping burst into flames.

The lawsuit alleges that the stopped commercial truck, owned and operated by C.R. England, Inc., was parked in a dangerous manner without required safety warnings such as hazard lights or reflective warning devices. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations require such warning devices to alert approaching motorists when a commercial vehicle is stopped on a roadway.

The lawsuit also alleges negligence by the driver of the truck in which Mr. Pimental was sleeping.

"Commercial trucking companies and drivers have a duty to operate their vehicles safely and to follow federal safety regulations designed to prevent tragedies like this," said Derek Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm. "Our clients lost their father in a horrific crash that never should have happened. This lawsuit seeks accountability for the decisions and failures that led to his death."

According to the filing, Ralph Pimentel's daughters, Monique Pimentel and Elicia Pimentel, are seeking damages for the wrongful death of their father, including loss of financial support, companionship, and other damages permitted by law.

"This case highlights the serious consequences that can occur when trucking safety rules are ignored," Potts said. "We intend to pursue the full truth about what happened and seek justice for Mr. Pimentel's family."

This lawsuit is titled MONIQUE PIMENTEL, ET AL. VS. C.R. ENGLAND, INC., 52045, Jackson County; Cause No.2616-CV09354, to be heard in the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri.

About Potts Law Firm

Potts Law Firm is a nationally recognized trial firm representing clients across the United States in complex litigation, including catastrophic trucking accidents, wrongful death cases, and other high-stakes matters. The firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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SOURCE Potts Law Firm