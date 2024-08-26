Potts Law Firm: Victim Of Massive Car Pileup In Construction Zone Files Multi Million Dollar Lawsuit

Lawsuit Alleges 18-Wheeler Plowed Into 6 Cars Stopped at a Red Light, Seeks Restraining Order

BIG SPRING, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Missouri man has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a trucking company and the driver which crashed at a high speed into the rear of 6 cars stopped at a red light in a construction zone, causing a massive pileup. The lawsuit alleges that the truck driver failed to control his speed, failed to keep a proper lookout, and was driving a 18 wheeler which violated federal laws due to its poor condition. The plaintiff, Caleb Mathis, filed the lawsuit today in the District Court of Howard, Texas, against Seimon Trucking, LLC and Andy Ortega. The lawsuit alleges that on August 23, 2024, that the defendant truck driver Andy Ortega was driving a tractor trailer owned by defendant Seimon Trucking, on Highway 350 approximately 20 miles northeast of Big Spring when he failed to control his speed and crashed into Caleb Mathis and 5 other drivers who were stopped at a red light in a construction zone, resulting in a violent catastrophic chain reaction and pileup of the 6 vehicles and the tractor trailer. Plaintiff and the other drivers were transported by Howard County EMS to various hospitals in the area. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants violated trucking regulations and had recently failed trucking safety inspections.

Derek Potts, of Potts Law Firm, LLP who represents the Plaintiff said, "The catastrophic damage to people and vehicles caused by this trucking company and its negligent driver is horrific. We hope that this lawsuit will bring swift justice for our client who suffered a brain injury in this terrible collision.

The lawsuit is styled Caleb Mathis v. Seimon Trucking, LLC and Andy Ortega; Cause No.: 56653, In the 118th Judicial District Court of Howard County, Texas.

SOURCE Potts Law Firm