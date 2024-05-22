~Pourri Brings Expanded Suite of Products to Target Locations Across U.S. with New Seasonal Scents and Sizes

Consumer Favorites from Home~Pourri, Pet~Pourri, Sole~Pourri and Baby~Pourri Now Available In-Store and Online at Target.com

DALLAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ~Pourri , From the Makers of Poo~Pourri, is a company that transforms life's stinkiest moments and turns them into something magically fresh, and today announced the highly anticipated expansion of its product suite at Target. Available now, shoppers can purchase Poo~Pourri, Home~Pourri, Pet~Pourri, Sole~Pourri, and Baby~Pourri odor freshener sprays in-store at locations nationwide and online at Target.com.

"Bringing our new innovations and expanded product suite of odor freshening products to a big box retailer like Target speaks to the excitement and demand from consumers," said Suzy Batiz , Founder and CEO of ~Pourri. "As a wife and mother myself, it's difficult to find effective and safe products for ourselves, home, pets–even our babies. It's powerful to see ~Pourri continue to hit the shelves and know we're achieving our mission of helping keep life funk free!"

In addition to new seasonal scents for fan-favorite Poo~Pourri, the Original, Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, the company is elated to roll out its two latest freshener sprays, Home~Pourri Trash Can and Baby~Pourri Diaper Pail dubbed "Little Stinker." With pricing ranging from $4.99 to $14.99, new products, scents and sizes available at Target include:

"Target has been an integral part in helping us expand outside of the bathroom to build out other categories within daily life," said Bob Terrell, Chief Revenue Officer at ~Pourri. "Because of the significant and meaningful synergies between the Target guest and the ~Pourri consumer, this partnership has allowed us to create a brand that resonates and not just a product."

From the home, body and beyond, ~Pourri's long standing partnership with Target continues to ensure all aspects of life smell fresh and clean—minus the funky ingredients. The company's Proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology, coupled with essential oils and plant-based ingredients, continues to position ~Pourri as the go-to choice for both humans and pets.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.pourri.com .

ABOUT~POURRI, THE MAKERS OF POO~POURRI:

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is a company that transforms life's stinkiest moments and turns them into something magically fresh. From your home, body and beyond, ~Pourri ensures all aspects of life smell amazing and clean—without the funky ingredients or stigmas. All ~Pourri products are formulated with essential oils, plant-based ingredients, and our Proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology. ~Pourri offerings boast over 100,000 5-star reviews and are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally including Walmart, Target, Amazon , Costco, CVS, Sam's Club, Ulta, Walgreens, and more. For more information, visit http://www.pourri.com .

