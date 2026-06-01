Power Dad's Grooming with Wahl® this Father's Day

Built for real routines, these tools deliver the power, precision and consistency dad deserves.

STERLING, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, Wahl® is taking the guesswork out of gifting with a lineup of grooming tools designed to deliver dependable performance and everyday convenience. Built to simplify routines and save time, each tool brings high quality results within reach at home.

From quick trims to full at-home haircuts, the lineup includes:

The Everlasting Essential: TrimNinja™

Wahl®'s new TrimNinja™ is a go-to for dads who want to trim, edge and shave with a blade that will stay sharp for the lifetime of the trimmer.

Bi-directional blade allows for trimming forward or reverse

Everlast™ blade stays sharp for the life of the trimmer

Up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime

Compact, travel-ready design with a no-slip grip

From weekday trims to weekend cleanups, TrimNinja™ makes it easy to stay sharp so dad is ready for every meaningful moment.

The At-Home Haircut Hero: Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro® Haircutting Kit

For the dad who does it all, this cordless powerhouse brings dependable performance at home. Combining the strength of a corded clipper with the freedom of cordless use, it's made for busy mornings, quick cleanups and everything in between.

Up to 150 minutes of runtime with a Lithium-Ion battery that holds a charge for up to nine months

Heavy duty motor for strong, consistent cutting

Self-sharpening precision t-blades for smooth, snag-free results

Complete kit with detail trimmer and extra-long guards for full haircut versatility

Whether he's focusing on his look or giving the kids a haircut, this is the tool that keeps up.

The Serious Upgrade: Wahl® Pro Series High Visibility Trimmer

For the dad who takes pride in the details, this premium tool delivers next-level control and visibility for sharp, defined results.

Up to five times clearer line-of-sight for more precise trimming

FOREVER BLADE™ technology for a closer, smoother cut with less irritation

Three interchangeable heads for trimming, shaving and detailing

Durable metal construction with no-slip grip

Long-lasting battery with quick-charge capability for on-the-go grooming

It's a high-performance tool built for the dad who knows the difference is in the details.

For more information, products and expert tips visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.



Download Images: Wahl Father's Day Press Release 2026



About Wahl® Grooming

Celebrating its 107th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl®'s place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation