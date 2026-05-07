Who Will Be America's Next Top Shelter Dog Makeover? Your Votes Help Wahl® Support Dog Adoption Efforts

How To Vote for Your Favorite Dirty Dog

Visit @WahlPets or @WahlAnimal on TikTok to watch each finalist's transformation story. Then, vote by commenting #WahlDirtyDogsContest on your favorite video, there is no limit to the number of comments allowed per person. Voting is open through May 31, 2026, and the number of comments on the videos will determine the following prizes:

First Prize : $5,000 for the Shelter + $5,000 for the Groomer

: $5,000 for the Shelter + $5,000 for the Groomer Second Prize : $2,000 for the Shelter + $2,000 for the Groomer

: $2,000 for the Shelter + $2,000 for the Groomer Third Prize: $1,000 for the Shelter + $1,000 for the Groomer

Meet America's Top 3 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2026

Millions of shelter dogs aren't getting the grooming they so desperately need, making it harder to attract potential adopters. This is why for the last 15 years Wahl® has been donating grooming supplies; and in return, rescue organizations from across the country have shared some of the most inspiring Before and After stories. This year, every contest submission was deserving, but the following three finalists stood out from the pack:

Dominic came to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter after his owner was found deceased. With no one to care for him, the poor pup was severely matted. Groomers Jasmina and Stephanie teamed up to reveal the gentle dog under all the dirty fur, including his tiny paws and handsome ears. Dominic now looks and feels like a whole new dog—and he's ready to find a family to love.





came to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter after his owner was found deceased. With no one to care for him, the poor pup was severely matted. Groomers Jasmina and Stephanie teamed up to reveal the gentle dog under all the dirty fur, including his tiny paws and handsome ears. Dominic now looks and feels like a whole new dog—and he's ready to find a family to love. Surrendered by the only family she'd ever known, Kailey hadn't been groomed in four years. Her tiny body was covered in matting so tight she could barely open her mouth to eat. The SPCA of Anne Arundel County in Annapolis, MD, took her in, and groomer Patrice McCarron went to work. After hours of patient pampering, Kailey was finally free from pain and the weight of neglect. Once forgotten, Kailey is now cherished by a new family.





hadn't been groomed in four years. Her tiny body was covered in matting so tight she could barely open her mouth to eat. The SPCA of Anne Arundel County in Annapolis, MD, took her in, and groomer Patrice McCarron went to work. After hours of patient pampering, Kailey was finally free from pain and the weight of neglect. Once forgotten, Kailey is now cherished by a new family. Police were called to rescue Lucy from a crate outside, where she had been left alone in freezing temperatures. Filthy and hypothermic, Lucy was rushed to EASEL Animal Rescue League in Ewing Township, NJ. After much needed medical care, the team at Sosa's Spa Paws could finally remove years of neglect to reveal the pretty girl she was meant to be. Lucy now shares a warm home with her humans, and lots of loving dog and cat siblings.

For more information about Wahl's® complete line of pet products, including grooming tips, visit WahlUSA.com, or follow @WahlPets on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook. And be sure to check out @WahlAnimal and @WahlAnimal_CA on TikTok. For official contest rules, and to see all the entries, visit DirtyDogsContest.com.

About Wahl® Pet Products

Wahl® offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl® is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

Download Images: 2026 Wahl Dirty Dogs Finalists Images

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation