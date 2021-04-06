Power Equipment Direct Launches Durastar

"With ductless mini split systems growing in popularity, we're excited to offer Durastar nationwide at a great value to our customers," says Carlton Harwood, VP HVAC Business Group at Ferguson. "Durastar technology is designed to perform consistently in both warm and cold climates, offering great value at a competitive price point."

Durastar systems can provide heating even in temperatures down to -13 degrees Fahrenheit

Durastar products are built with quality in mind, factory tested to ensure optimal performance and longevity, helping contractors reduce callbacks and delight their customers.

Product Features

Durastar systems can provide heating even in temperatures down to -13 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to their built-in base pan heater, making them an effective solution in many northern climates that had previously not been candidates for mini split technology.

Efficiency ratings on Durastar mini split systems range from 20 – 22 SEER.

All indoor Durastar mini split units are compatible on both single zone and multi-zone configurations, providing homeowners with exceptional flexibility.

Durastar offers wall-mounted, ceiling cassette, floor-mounted, floor-ceiling flex, and slim duct mini split models, depending on the customer's preferences and home layout.

Single-zone systems are available in ranges of 9,000 – 24,000 BTUs per hour (BTUH); Multi-zone systems are available in ranges of 18,000 – 48,000 BTUH.

Multi-zone systems can support up to five indoor units, depending on the model.

Durastar systems are composed of sturdy, high-quality materials that can withstand tough weather and protect internal equipment.

Warranty



Durastar products offer a "no hoops" warranty of 10 years on parts for equipment installed by a licensed HVAC contractor in a residential, single-family home. No product registration is required.

"We're thrilled that Durastar gives us the capability to meet the growing demand for ductless mini split systems," says Phillippe Covington, Director, Merchandising (HVAC) at Power Equipment Direct. "The quality, value, and reliability of Durastar will help us better serve and delight our customers as we move toward a more electric age."

Durastar Mini Split Systems are now available on Power Equipment Direct.

Durastar - Engineered for Comfort™

About Power Equipment Direct

Since 2002, the mission of Power Equipment Direct is to "Make buying technical products simple." Utilizing specially-trained product experts, its wide selection of power equipment and HVAC products, and its U.S.-based support team, Power Equipment Direct provides a streamlined shopping experience designed to save customers time, money, and hassle. Read more about Power Equipment Direct and its family of 14 online superstores.

