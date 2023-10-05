Power Knot Achieves World's First NTEP Certified Biodigester

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, a leading innovator in sustainable waste management solutions, announced today that its range of LFC biodigesters have become the world's first NTEP certified biodigesters. This certification provides users assurance that the weights measured and reported by the LFC biodigester are accurate.

The LFC biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. It is usually positioned in a kitchen or galley and eats scraps from food preparation and post consumer waste. This avoids sending the waste to a landfill where it would decompose anaerobically. Under those conditions, the food waste creates methane, a gas that is 87 times worse for the atmosphere than CO2.

The LFC biodigesters weigh the amount of waste that is ingested and report that on its color touch screen and on the LFC Cloud by the hour, day, week, month, and year. Larger LFC models can categorize this waste by type or by source. For example, an owner can know how much fruit, meat, or vegetables were ingested. Alternatively, an owner can know which kitchen produced the waste.

An organization that chooses to use a biodigester avoids the heavy carbon footprint that results from not using one. The organization also publicizes its use of the biodigester and can report the amount of waste diverted from the landfill and hence the reduction in greenhouse gasses saved.

The starting point in that equation is to know that the weighing of the waste is accurate and certified. Only Power Knot LFC biodigesters can provide that assurance to the customer. Any other machine that reports the amount of waste ingested does not have the NTEP certification that the weights are accurate.

"We are proud to announce that the LFC biodigester has achieved NTEP certification, validating its exceptional quality and reliability," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "This NTEP certification provides businesses with accurate and reliable weighing of their food waste, ensures compliance with regulations, prevents fraud, and builds consumer confidence."

About NTEP

NTEP (National Type Evaluation Program) is the USA's method of certifying scales used to weigh objects. A scale can be something that would weigh diamonds to something that weighs railroad cars — and now something that weighs food waste. The governing document is the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) Handbook 44.

About the Certification

With two years of R&D, Power Knot submitted its LFC biodigesters to NCIM (National Conference on Weights and Measures) in August 2023.

Load cells of the LFC-50 to LFC-1000 range of biodigesters meet or exceed Class III, 0.1 kg to 1 kg or 0.2 lb to 5 lb division accuracy (depending on LFC model) requirements in accordance with the NIST Handbook 44. A Certificate of Conformance Number 23-087 was issued under the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) of the National Conference on Weights and Measures.

About Power Knot

Power Knot LLC is a leading provider of innovative waste management solutions, specializing in intelligent technologies that efficiently convert food waste into water. The company's flagship product, the LFC biodigester, offers an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional waste disposal methods, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and operational costs while promoting sustainability.

