Power Knot Achieves World's First NTEP Certified Biodigester

News provided by

Power Knot LLC

05 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, a leading innovator in sustainable waste management solutions, announced today that its range of LFC biodigesters have become the world's first NTEP certified biodigesters. This certification provides users assurance that the weights measured and reported by the LFC biodigester are accurate.

The LFC biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. It is usually positioned in a kitchen or galley and eats scraps from food preparation and post consumer waste. This avoids sending the waste to a landfill where it would decompose anaerobically. Under those conditions, the food waste creates methane, a gas that is 87 times worse for the atmosphere than CO2.

The LFC biodigesters weigh the amount of waste that is ingested and report that on its color touch screen and on the LFC Cloud by the hour, day, week, month, and year. Larger LFC models can categorize this waste by type or by source. For example, an owner can know how much fruit, meat, or vegetables were ingested. Alternatively, an owner can know which kitchen produced the waste.

An organization that chooses to use a biodigester avoids the heavy carbon footprint that results from not using one. The organization also publicizes its use of the biodigester and can report the amount of waste diverted from the landfill and hence the reduction in greenhouse gasses saved.

The starting point in that equation is to know that the weighing of the waste is accurate and certified. Only Power Knot LFC biodigesters can provide that assurance to the customer. Any other machine that reports the amount of waste ingested does not have the NTEP certification that the weights are accurate.

"We are proud to announce that the LFC biodigester has achieved NTEP certification, validating its exceptional quality and reliability," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "This NTEP certification provides businesses with accurate and reliable weighing of their food waste, ensures compliance with regulations, prevents fraud, and builds consumer confidence."

About NTEP

NTEP (National Type Evaluation Program) is the USA's method of certifying scales used to weigh objects. A scale can be something that would weigh diamonds to something that weighs railroad cars — and now something that weighs food waste. The governing document is the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) Handbook 44.

About the Certification

With two years of R&D, Power Knot submitted its LFC biodigesters to NCIM (National Conference on Weights and Measures) in August 2023.

Load cells of the LFC-50 to LFC-1000 range of biodigesters meet or exceed Class III, 0.1 kg to 1 kg or 0.2 lb to 5 lb division accuracy (depending on LFC model) requirements in accordance with the NIST Handbook 44. A Certificate of Conformance Number 23-087 was issued under the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) of the National Conference on Weights and Measures.

About Power Knot

Power Knot LLC is a leading provider of innovative waste management solutions, specializing in intelligent technologies that efficiently convert food waste into water. The company's flagship product, the LFC biodigester, offers an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional waste disposal methods, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and operational costs while promoting sustainability.

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC

Also from this source

Golar LNGs Adopt the LFC biodigester as Innovative Food Waste Management Solution

Power Knot Launches Water Mixer System to Regulate Temperature and Pressure

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.